WAYFINDER GAMES BRINGS INDUSTRY VETERANS TOGETHER TO FORM NEW, FULLY-REMOTE VIDEO GAME STUDIO BASED IN SWEDEN

Investors and Partners include Makers Fund, Behold Ventures and Dreamhaven

Veterans from EA DICE and Embark Studios, including former Star Wars Battlefront creative director Dennis Brännvall, together with production director Adam Clark technical director Manne Ederyd, and studio director Fia Tjernberg today announced Wayfinder Games, an independent game development studio based in Umeå, Sweden .

Wayfinder Games Logo

On a mission to create original roleplaying games for players around the world, Wayfinder's founders have proven experience in Creative Direction, Engineering Architecture, Production, Marketing, and People Operations. The development team is drawing on decades of experience working on top-grossing titles across consoles and PCs including Star Wars Battlefront , Battlefield , Angry Birds 2, Star Stable , Anarchy Online and Minecraft .

"Our team members have created some amazing games over the past decade and we're thrilled to assemble such a highly experienced and talented team," said Fia Tjernberg , CEO. "We're on a mission to make Wayfinder Games a wonderful, values-driven place to work and together with our devoted partners, we're committed to keep evolving how we collaborate in a fully remote environment."

Wayfinder Games has grown to 18 seasoned developers, and plans to continue hiring in 2023. With permanent remote-work options, flat salary increases without performance reviews, and unscheduled afternoons for focus time and flexibility, they are recognizing that the games industry is taking a few giant leaps forward towards a more sustainable future. Wayfinder Games will always strive to be on the forefront of a more healthy industry.

"As a studio we want to lead with our love for role-playing games and the joy of sharing that love with your own gaming communities," said Dennis Brännvall, game director. "We're combining ideas from the entire spectrum of the genre, whether it's childhood friends that fondly recall their tabletop campaign stories, or the group euphoria that comes from defeating that raid boss for the first time in your favorite MMO. We hope to build games that support the creation of these joint stories."

"Wayfinder Games is a shining example of what a modern, innovative developer can be," said Archie Stonehill , Principal, Makers Fund. "Dennis, Fia, Adam, and Manne founded Wayfinder not only as supremely talented and accomplished game developers, but also as close friends and colleagues who loved working together, and they have made that culture of collaboration and creativity the heart of Wayfinder Games. We believe the talent they have attracted is a testament to this culture and we at Makers are excited, and thankful, to be part of it."

"We're rallying around role-playing games and this experience of adventuring together," added Tjernberg. "By leading with caring, honest, brave, and humble behaviors, we believe our team is well equipped to explore new ideas and unlock our full creative potential within this genre."

Wayfinder Games is accepting letters from applicants and will open roles for hire. To learn more about the Wayfinder Games culture and mission, visit wayfindergames.com , Twitter and LinkedIn .

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

WEMADE and Metagravity Sign Strategic Alliance MOU to Collaborate on Blockchain Games for the Metaverse

Pioneering Korean blockchain gaming giant WEMADE today announced a strategic alliance by signing an MOU with London -based Metaverse engine developer Metagravity. The alliance will help bring to life WEMADE CEO Jang Hyun -guk's vision of building an experience people can enjoy by playing a well-made game and a vast platform that could connect everything.

Wemade signs MOU with Metagravity

WEMIX3.0 is a high-performance EVM-compatible open source protocol powered by SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). It is designed to be a robust and efficient platform-driven & service-oriented public blockchain home to innovative projects and applications built by the community for the world. WEMIX3.0 resolves the 'Blockchain Trilemma' by maintaining the balance between decentralization, security, and scalability by implementation of variable total gas fee formula based on the EIP-1559, the 40 WONDERS(WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators) also known as the node council partners, and 4,000 TPS throughput with a 1 second block interval.

About WEMADE

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry. For more information, visit www.wemade.com and https://www.wemix.com/en/wemix .

About Metagravity

Founded in 2021, London -headquartered MetaGravity is a deep-tech startup that is pushing the boundaries of blockchain and the Metaverse. They're on a quest to build the next generation of live, breathing digital worlds that will entice gamers and keep them fulfilled and engaged for decades by leveraging their significant knowledge in massive-scale processing and engine technologies to create the technical foundation for the Metaverse.

THE UPCOMING TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® INVITATIONAL 2023 BEGINS ON FEBRUARY 7

The Six Invitational 2023 will see the top teams around the world compete in front of a live audience and feature updates on the future of the game and its esports scene.

Mauro Usability Science Announces Development and Validation of 4 New Advanced Human Factors Research and Usability Testing Methodologies for Technology Products.

Founded in 1975, MUS is a leading provider of human factors research and usability testing services for high-technology products and services.

Founded in 1975 MUS has executed over 4,000 major human factors and usability testing projects for world-class clients, leading startups and major government agencies. (PRNewsfoto/MAURO Usability Science)

The MUS research group has developed 4 advanced human factors research and usability testing methodologies designed to provide demanding product development groups with robust and validated human factors testing expertise. For a detailed description of each methodology as noted in the list below please select the link at the bottom of the page. All 4 methods have been validated in pilot studies followed by major client projects.

  1. eSports Human Factors Gameplay Optimization. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system utilizing advanced 3D spatial tracking, psychophysical event recording and longitudinal game play performance tracking. First methodology to correlate game play performance with workstation design and software attributes.

  2. Methodology for Developing Psycho-Socially Salient MVP Feature Sets Designed to Increase the Likelihood of User Adoption for New Products and Services. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system utilizing advanced micro expression facial analysis, eye-tracking and subjective response data capture interfacing with high fidelity use-case simulations.

  3. Advanced Human Factors / Usability Testing Fit and Comfort Assessment for AR Glasses / VR Headset and Wrist-Worn devices. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system measuring psychophysical user response to AR/VR and wrist-worn devices focusing on task performance, comfort, spatial stability, feature set adoption, and situation awareness.

  4. Advanced Website Usability Testing and Optimization Methodology Focusing on User Navigational Performance and Related Business Impact Modeling for Critical e-Com Use Cases. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system focused on optimizing user content engagement mapped against business performance. Focus is on optimization of navigation through content forward projection.

Battle Court Spring 2023 Season Kicks Off Feb. 3

Anticipation builds as the World Jai-Alai League the premiere North American jai-alai league, kicks off its Battle Court Spring 2023 Season this Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. from the Magic City Fronton's glass-walled court in Miami . The Battle Court Spring 2023 season features an expanded roster of 30 pelotaris and the addition of a new Battle Court teamthe Dejada Devils. Battle Court gamedays can be viewed via live broadcast on ESPN3 on Mondays and Tuesdays ( 5 p.m. ) and are open to the public on Fridays ( 7 p.m. ) through May 12 . Friday gamedays bring together sports enthusiasts, team owners, and charitable partners to experience the 21 st century edition of the world's fastest ball sport.

Perry Clemons is Gamifying D&I Training with Inequality-opoly

Seasoned educator, Perry Clemons has used data and gamification to make sure that the lessons he teaches are engaging, understandable, and personalized. But, he found the same could not be said when he was going to diversity, equity, and inclusion training courses over the years. With such an important subject matter, Perry was inspired to create Inequality-opoly: The Game of Structural Racism and Sexism in America.

Perry created Inequality-opoly as a board game simulating how structural racism and sexism intersect to serve as obstacles to the accumulation and sustaining of wealth in America. The game is designed to raise awareness, provoke discussion, and advance discourse about how structural racism and sexism function in our society.

NetEase Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

  • NetEase is receiving this recognition from Bloomberg for a second time.
  • Recipients were selected based on their progress across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it has been named as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars, including leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

NetEase is one of the five companies from the Chinese mainland to earn this distinction, marking the second time it has received the recognition since 2020.

