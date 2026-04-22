Wave Life Sciences First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Scheduled for April 28, 2026

Wave Life Sciences First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Scheduled for April 28, 2026

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, to review the company's first quarter 2026 financial results and provide business updates.

The webcast and conference call may be accessed by visiting "Investor Events" on the investors section of the Wave Life Sciences website: https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events.

Analysts planning to participate during the Q&A portion of the live call can join the conference call at the audio-conferencing link here.

Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Wave Life Sciences website.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities, including RNAi (SpiNA) and RNA editing (AIMers), provides Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's pipeline is focused on its obesity (WVE-007), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (WVE-006) and PNPLA3 I148M liver disease (WVE-008) programs, and also includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Huntington's disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's versatile RNA medicines platform. Driven by the calling to "Reimagine Possible," Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kate Rausch
VP, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
+1 617-949-4827

Investors:
James Salierno
Director, Investor Relations
+1 617-949-4043
InvestorRelations@wavelifesci.com

Media:
Katie Sullivan
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
+1 617-949-2936
MediaRelations@wavelifesci.com


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