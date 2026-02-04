Walmart Opens Next Generation Supercenter in Jacksonville

The new Supercenter reflects Walmart's commitment to grow, modernize and strengthen local economies.
Key Insights:
- With the opening of a new Supercenter in the Jacksonville community Walmart reaffirms its commitment to innovation, community investment and the future of U.S. retail.
- As part of Walmart's plans to build or convert more than 150 stores over the next several years, the Jacksonville Supercenter sets a new standard in retail, blending convenience, technology and elevated experiences to meet how customers shop today.
Today, Walmart's newest Supercenter in Jacksonville, located at 10000 Omni Dr. in the growing Oakleaf community, officially opened with a community celebration that recognized long-term and new associates, as well as several organizations making a difference in the region.
Grand Opening of Walmart's Next Generation Supercenter in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Jacksonville Supercenter closely follows the opening of a new Supercenter in Apollo Beach and a Neighborhood Market in Ocala last month. The new store represents another milestone in Walmart's plan to build or convert more than 150 stores in the coming years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to modernizing retail, expanding access to essential services, and strengthening communities nationwide.
"Today is a proud moment for our team and the Jacksonville community," said Store Manager Brian Jackson . "Thanks to the dedication of our associates, we're opening a new store that brings fresh opportunities and growth to the area. We're excited to serve our customers and bring a next-generation retail experience to this community."
Reimagined retail: a Supercenter built for the future
Along with a refreshed look and feel, the Jacksonville Supercenter offers a broader assortment across key categories and new ways to shop and save — all while staying true to the retailer's Every Day Low Prices commitment. Walmart is blending the best of physical and digital to create a seamless omnichannel shopping journey – making it easy, fast and convenient.
Customers can shop at the new Jacksonville Supercenter how, where and when they want it, with features such as:
- Fast, Flexible Shopping: Delivery in as little as an hour — including prescriptions — plus convenient pickup options.
- Reimagined Store Layout: A modern, more open layout designed to make it easier for customers to explore and discover what Walmart has to offer, with expanded home and apparel offerings that elevate everyday living.
- Next-Generation Experiences: Interactive digital touchpoints that make in-store shopping easier, more efficient and more connected. An expanded assortment including elevated fashion brands, and robust grocery offerings including a bakery, deli and fresh sushi bar.
- Offerings that reflect the community: Including Oakleaf merchandise.
More than a store: driving jobs, growth and opportunity in Jacksonville
The new Jacksonville store brings 400 new jobs to the region, offering associates meaningful opportunities that include tuition-free college from day one, flexible scheduling, and competitive paid time off. Beyond creating local employment, the store supports regional suppliers, contractors, and service providers—fueling economic growth across the Jacksonville area. As part of Walmart's broader commitment to transforming its stores and strengthening communities nationwide, this Supercenter demonstrates how each new location contributes to lasting local impact.
"The opening of the new Walmart on Omni Drive represents a meaningful investment in our district's economic growth and infrastructure," said Jacksonville City Council Member Randy White . "This project improves access to essential goods and services for nearby neighborhoods, creates local jobs, and reflects the continued development of the Omni Drive corridor. I appreciate Walmart's partnership and the collaborative efforts that helped bring this project to fruition."
Celebrating the Jacksonville Community
To celebrate the new store, store associates and community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration on February 4, including giveaways, a meet-and-greet with Jacksonville Jaguar legend Fred Taylor, entertainment from world renowned saxophonist and legendary rapper, DJ and producer, D-Nice, and a spring fashion showcase with a special appearance from Miss Shirley.
As part of the grand opening, Walmart recognized local organizations serving the Jacksonville area by giving Spark Good local grants to the following organizations:
- Feeding Northeast Florida
- Oakleaf Junior High
- Police Athletic League
- The Way Medical Clinic
Together, these local investments and the opening of the Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter — designed as part of Walmart's Store of the Future concept — reflect the company's commitment to serving local residents and supporting a strong, thriving community.
Walmart in Florida
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Florida, we serve customers at 390 retail units and online through Walmart.com. We are proud to employ 120,498 associates in Florida. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $8.8 billion with Florida suppliers in fiscal year 2025 and supporting 63,937 Florida supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In fiscal year 2024, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $122.6 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Florida. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com .
