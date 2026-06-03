Walmart Grants $10.8M to Matthew 25: Ministries for Disaster Fleet Expansion in Collaboration with Procter & Gamble

Today, Walmart announced that it is helping speed critical disaster relief to communities. The company is making a $10.8 million philanthropic investment in Matthew 25: Ministries (M25M), an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, to expand a national disaster response fleet in collaboration with Procter & Gamble (P&G).This continued funding fuels a massive national expansion, and M25M plans to use the funds to strategically position relief vehicles within an 8-hour drive of 90% of the mainland U.S.
Building on a proven disaster relief model, this program expansion supports the addition of seven laundry trailers and multi-service shower units from P&G and Walmart, along with tow vehicles and generators. The vehicles will be strategically staged across eight regional hubs across the country, including seven newly established locations. By June 2027, the expanded fleet will be capable of supporting 48 activations annually, providing thousands of laundry loads, hot showers, and everyday essentials from P&G brands like Always period care products, Crest toothpaste, Bounty paper towels, and Pampers diapers.
"When disaster strikes, those first few days can be incredibly overwhelming for families and communities trying to recover," said Julie Gehrki, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy at Walmart. "This is about reaching people quickly with the items and services that help build hope and let them know they are not alone. Together with Matthew 25 and P&G, we are making sure that families in hard-to-reach communities aren't left behind, giving them access to essential services and comforting care within the critical first 24 to 36 hours after a disaster."
The grant deepens the long-standing collaboration between Walmart, M25M, and P&G. Building on Walmart's primary philanthropic investment to anchor the expansion, P&G is providing critical co-funding for the fleet and vital product donations from its trusted brands to ensure the units are fully equipped for every deployment.
"With nearly 30 years of experience on the front lines of disaster relief, we know that basic necessities like clean clothes and a hot shower are vital for emotional resilience," said Tim Mettey, CEO of Matthew 25: Ministries. "This continued commitment from Walmart, supported by P&G, is a game-changer. It gives us the regional infrastructure needed to bridge the gap between immediate crisis and long-term recovery for those who are often the hardest to reach."
This new announcement builds on Walmart's previous philanthropic investment in M25M to expand the national relief fleet. Through that initial expansion, the Walmart-funded assets completed 11 deployments and traveled over 50,000 cumulative miles to disaster zones—ultimately providing essential relief including hundreds of showers and thousands of loads of laundry for affected families. To kick off this next phase of collaboration, Walmart associates joined forces earlier this week with P&G and M25M to pack disaster relief care kits. These kits, filled with product donations from P&G brands, will be managed by M25M and deployed to communities in the wake of future disasters, helping provide essential supplies that make the path back to everyday life a bit easier.
"P&G is proud to work with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries to provide comfort and care when it's needed most," said Claude Zukowski, Senior Director, Community Impact at Procter & Gamble. "After a disaster, something as simple as clean clothes or a hot shower can make all the difference in helping families feel like themselves again. Through this expansion, the P&G Disaster Relief Program will be able to bring those essential comforts of home to more communities in their hardest moments, helping them rebuild with hope and resilience."
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.Walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
About Matthew 25: Ministries
Matthew 25: Ministries is an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization helping the poorest of the poor and disaster victims locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally. Since 1991, Matthew 25: Ministries has helped millions of people in need. For more information, visit m25m.org .
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
About the P&G Disaster Relief Program: For decades, P&G has played a leading role in supporting communities impacted by natural disasters by mobilizing essential products and services from trusted P&G brands, in close partnership with nonprofit and retail partners. This includes Tide Loads of Hope , P&G's mobile laundry program, founded in 2005, which offers free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Tide Loads of Hope has become a core component of P&G's disaster response efforts, with deployments in response to major emergencies across the United States. Learn more at https://tide.com/en-us/our-commitment/loads-of-hope .
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