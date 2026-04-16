Walmart Deepens Commitment to Oklahoma, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance
- Walmart plans to remodel 25 stores in Oklahoma this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
- The retailer invested $478.2 million statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
- Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated $44.3 million to local nonprofits including providing 22.4 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state
Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across Oklahoma, with plans in 2026 to remodel 25 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience—upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.
Across Oklahoma, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.
Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $478.2 million to upgrade stores throughout Oklahoma over the past five years.
"We're proud to work and serve customers across Oklahoma, and our continued investment reflects how deeply we believe in this state and its communities," said Elise Vasquez-Warner, Senior Vice President, Southwest Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "From modernizing our stores to enhancing the overall shopping experience, everything we do is about better serving our customers and supporting the associates who make it happen."
Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands and products from brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.
The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.
Strengthening Oklahoma Communities
Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Oklahoma over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated $44.3 million to local nonprofits, including providing 22.4 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.
Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across the state.
Looking Ahead
As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in the state throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:
|
Store
|
Store Address
|
Ada Walmart Supercenter
|
1419 N Country Club Rd
|
Atoka Walmart
|
1983 S Mississippi Ave
|
Broken Arrow (N) Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
1770 S Elm Place
|
Broken Arrow Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
1300 E Albany St
|
Broken Arrow Walmart Supercenter
|
3900 E Hillside Dr
|
Coweta Walmart Supercenter
|
11207 S State Highway 51
|
Hobart Walmart
|
923 W 11th St
|
Jenks Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
11020 Elm St
|
Moore Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
640 SE 4th St
|
Norman (NW) Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
3571 W Rock Creek Rd
|
Oklahoma City (23rd) Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
2217 NW 23rd St
|
Oklahoma City Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
2900 SW 134th St
|
Oklahoma City Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
1101 NW 164th St
|
Oklahoma City Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
911 SW 104th St
|
Oklahoma City Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
11101 N Rockwell Ave
|
Oklahoma City Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
1500 SW 59th St
|
Owasso Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
11551 N 129th East Ave
|
Sand Springs Walmart Supercenter
|
220 S Highway 97
|
Seminole Walmart Supercenter
|
1500 E Wrangler Blvd
|
Shawnee Walmart Supercenter
|
196 Shawnee Mall Dr
|
Stillwater Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
2315 N Perkins Rd
|
Tulsa (Mem) Walmart Supercenter
|
6625 S Memorial Dr
|
Tulsa Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
6606 E 81st St
|
Tulsa Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
9411 S Delaware Ave
|
Vinita Walmart Supercenter
|
268 S 7th St
*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.
Photo examples are available for download here
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416965040/en/
Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com