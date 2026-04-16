Walmart Deepens Commitment to Florida, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance
- Walmart plans to remodel 58 stores in Florida this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
- The retailer invested $1.5 billion statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
- Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated $138.7 million to local nonprofits including providing 70.2 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state
Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across Florida with plans in 2026 to remodel 58 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience—upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.
Across Florida, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.
Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $1.5 billion to upgrade stores throughout Florida over the past five years. Walmart has also recently opened several new locations in Florida, including Supercenters in Apollo Beach, Jacksonville and The Villages, as well as a Neighborhood Market in Ocala. The retailer plans to open additional locations this year in Lady Lake, The Villages, Crestview and Spring Hill.
"Walmart has been part of the communities across Florida for generations," said Nick Berkeley, Senior Vice President, Southeast Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "By modernizing our store, we're making shopping easier, whether customers are walking the aisles, picking up an order on the go, or having essentials delivered when life gets busy. We're proud of our legacy here and look forward to helping families save time and live better every day."
Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands and products from brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.
The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.
Strengthening Florida Communities
Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Florida over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated $138.7 million to local nonprofits, including providing 70.2 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.
Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across the state.
Looking Ahead
As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in the state throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:
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Avon Park Walmart Supercenter
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1041 Us Highway 27 N
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Boca Raton Walmart Supercenter
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22100 S State Road 7
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Boynton Beach Walmart Supercenter
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3200 Old Boynton Rd
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Braden River Walmart Supercenter
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2911 53rd Ave E
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Bradenton Walmart Neighborhood Market
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4536 53rd Ave E
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Clewiston Walmart Supercenter
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1005 W Sugarland Hwy
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Coconut Creek Walmart Supercenter
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5571 W Hillsboro Blvd
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Dania Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market
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401 E Sheridan St
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Davie Walmart Neighborhood Market
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8550 Stirling Rd
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Davie Walmart Supercenter
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4301 S University Dr
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Deerfield Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market
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1101 S Military Trl
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DeLand Walmart Neighborhood Market
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955 S Woodland Blvd
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Deltona Walmart Supercenter
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101 Howland Blvd
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Doral Walmart Supercenter
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8651 Nw 13th Ter
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Dunnellon Walmart Supercenter
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11012 No. Williams St
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Estero Walmart Supercenter
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19975 S Tamiami Trl
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Greenacres Walmart Supercenter
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6294 Forest Hill Blvd
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Hialeah Walmart Neighborhood Market
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400 W 49th St
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Hollywood Walmart Supercenter
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301 S State Road 7
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Homestead Walmart Supercenter
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13600 Sw 288th St
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Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter
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12100 Lem Turner Rd
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Jupiter Walmart Supercenter
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2144 W Indiantown Rd
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Kendall Walmart Supercenter
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15885 Sw 88th St
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Labelle Walmart Supercenter
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1951 W Hickpochee Ave
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Lauderdale Lakes Walmart Supercenter
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3001 N State Road 7
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Melbourne Walmart Supercenter
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1000 N Wickham Rd
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Melbourne Walmart Neighborhood Market
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3950 N Wickham Rd
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Miami Walmart Supercenter
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3200 Nw 79th St
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Miami Walmart Supercenter
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8400 Coral Way
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Milton Walmart Supercenter
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4965 Highway 90
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Naranja Walmart Neighborhood Market
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14325 Sw 268th St
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Navarre Walmart Neighborhood Market
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7360 Navarre Pkwy
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Niceville Walmart Supercenter
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1300 John Sims Pkwy E
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Orange City Walmart Supercenter
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2400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
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Ormond Beach Walmart Supercenter
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1521 W Granada Blvd
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Palm Bay Walmart Supercenter
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1040 Malabar Rd Se
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Palm Springs Village Walmart Neighborhood Market
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4400 Forest Hill Blvd
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Pembroke Pines Walmart Supercenter
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151 Sw 184th Ave
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Pembroke Pines Walmart Supercenter
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12800 Pines Blvd
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Pensacola Walmart Neighborhood Market
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1525 E Nine Mile Rd
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Pensacola Walmart Supercenter
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4600 Mobile Hwy Ste 122
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Pompano Beach Walmart Supercenter
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5001 N Federal Highway
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Port Orange Walmart Neighborhood Market
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3811 Clyde Morris Blvd
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Port St Lucie Walmart Neighborhood Market
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3045 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd
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Port St Lucie Walmart Supercenter
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1850 SW Gatlin Blvd
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Port St. Lucie Walmart Neighborhood Market
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902 SW Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd
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Port St. Lucie Walmart Supercenter
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1675 Nw Saint Lucie West Blvd
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Sarasota Walmart Neighborhood Market
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5401 Palmer Crossing Cir
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St. Johns Walmart Supercenter
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845 Durbin Pavilion Dr
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Stuart Walmart Supercenter
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4001 Se Federal Hwy
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Sunrise Walmart Supercenter
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12555 W Sunrise Blvd
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Sunrise Walmart Supercenter
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3306 N University Dr
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Tampa Walmart Supercenter
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2701 E Fletcher Ave
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Titusville Walmart Supercenter
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3175 Cheney Hwy
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Vero Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market
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1750 Us Highway 1
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Viera Walmart Supercenter
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8500 N Wickham Rd
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West Palm Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market
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6901 Okeechobee Blvd
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West Palm Beach Walmart Supercenter
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4225 45th St
*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.
Photo examples are available for download here
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
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