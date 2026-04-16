Walmart Deepens Commitment to Florida, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance

  • Walmart plans to remodel 58 stores in Florida this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
  • The retailer invested $1.5 billion statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
  • Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated $138.7 million to local nonprofits including providing 70.2 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state

Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across Florida with plans in 2026 to remodel 58 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience—upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.

Across Florida, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.

Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $1.5 billion to upgrade stores throughout Florida over the past five years. Walmart has also recently opened several new locations in Florida, including Supercenters in Apollo Beach, Jacksonville and The Villages, as well as a Neighborhood Market in Ocala. The retailer plans to open additional locations this year in Lady Lake, The Villages, Crestview and Spring Hill.

"Walmart has been part of the communities across Florida for generations," said Nick Berkeley, Senior Vice President, Southeast Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "By modernizing our store, we're making shopping easier, whether customers are walking the aisles, picking up an order on the go, or having essentials delivered when life gets busy. We're proud of our legacy here and look forward to helping families save time and live better every day."

Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands and products from brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.

The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.

Strengthening Florida Communities

Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Florida over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated $138.7 million to local nonprofits, including providing 70.2 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.

Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across the state.

Looking Ahead

As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in the state throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:

Avon Park Walmart Supercenter

1041 Us Highway 27 N

Boca Raton Walmart Supercenter

22100 S State Road 7

Boynton Beach Walmart Supercenter

3200 Old Boynton Rd

Braden River Walmart Supercenter

2911 53rd Ave E

Bradenton Walmart Neighborhood Market

4536 53rd Ave E

Clewiston Walmart Supercenter

1005 W Sugarland Hwy

Coconut Creek Walmart Supercenter

5571 W Hillsboro Blvd

Dania Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market

401 E Sheridan St

Davie Walmart Neighborhood Market

8550 Stirling Rd

Davie Walmart Supercenter

4301 S University Dr

Deerfield Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market

1101 S Military Trl

DeLand Walmart Neighborhood Market

955 S Woodland Blvd

Deltona Walmart Supercenter

101 Howland Blvd

Doral Walmart Supercenter

8651 Nw 13th Ter

Dunnellon Walmart Supercenter

11012 No. Williams St

Estero Walmart Supercenter

19975 S Tamiami Trl

Greenacres Walmart Supercenter

6294 Forest Hill Blvd

Hialeah Walmart Neighborhood Market

400 W 49th St

Hollywood Walmart Supercenter

301 S State Road 7

Homestead Walmart Supercenter

13600 Sw 288th St

Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter

12100 Lem Turner Rd

Jupiter Walmart Supercenter

2144 W Indiantown Rd

Kendall Walmart Supercenter

15885 Sw 88th St

Labelle Walmart Supercenter

1951 W Hickpochee Ave

Lauderdale Lakes Walmart Supercenter

3001 N State Road 7

Melbourne Walmart Supercenter

1000 N Wickham Rd

Melbourne Walmart Neighborhood Market

3950 N Wickham Rd

Miami Walmart Supercenter

3200 Nw 79th St

Miami Walmart Supercenter

8400 Coral Way

Milton Walmart Supercenter

4965 Highway 90

Naranja Walmart Neighborhood Market

14325 Sw 268th St

Navarre Walmart Neighborhood Market

7360 Navarre Pkwy

Niceville Walmart Supercenter

1300 John Sims Pkwy E

Orange City Walmart Supercenter

2400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

Ormond Beach Walmart Supercenter

1521 W Granada Blvd

Palm Bay Walmart Supercenter

1040 Malabar Rd Se

Palm Springs Village Walmart Neighborhood Market

4400 Forest Hill Blvd

Pembroke Pines Walmart Supercenter

151 Sw 184th Ave

Pembroke Pines Walmart Supercenter

12800 Pines Blvd

Pensacola Walmart Neighborhood Market

1525 E Nine Mile Rd

Pensacola Walmart Supercenter

4600 Mobile Hwy Ste 122

Pompano Beach Walmart Supercenter

5001 N Federal Highway

Port Orange Walmart Neighborhood Market

3811 Clyde Morris Blvd

Port St Lucie Walmart Neighborhood Market

3045 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd

Port St Lucie Walmart Supercenter

1850 SW Gatlin Blvd

Port St. Lucie Walmart Neighborhood Market

902 SW Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd

Port St. Lucie Walmart Supercenter

1675 Nw Saint Lucie West Blvd

Sarasota Walmart Neighborhood Market

5401 Palmer Crossing Cir

St. Johns Walmart Supercenter

845 Durbin Pavilion Dr

Stuart Walmart Supercenter

4001 Se Federal Hwy

Sunrise Walmart Supercenter

12555 W Sunrise Blvd

Sunrise Walmart Supercenter

3306 N University Dr

Tampa Walmart Supercenter

2701 E Fletcher Ave

Titusville Walmart Supercenter

3175 Cheney Hwy

Vero Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market

1750 Us Highway 1

Viera Walmart Supercenter

8500 N Wickham Rd

West Palm Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market

6901 Okeechobee Blvd

West Palm Beach Walmart Supercenter

4225 45th St

*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.
Photo examples are available for download here

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

WalmartWMTnyse:wmt
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the... Keep Reading...
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions. Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified This announcement is... Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned. 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT30% increase in... Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trials to Further Validate PFS Process Design

Ground Magnetics Underway at Agdz Cu-Ag Project

Trillion Energy Announces Independent Resource Evaluation

2026 Mosseau Discovery Drill Plan: Pursue the Discovery Hole

Related News

uranium investing

Uranium Royalty's US$1.1 Billion Sweetwater Deal Fuels Nuclear Growth

lithium investing

Trials to Further Validate PFS Process Design

copper investing

Ground Magnetics Underway at Agdz Cu-Ag Project

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Announces Independent Resource Evaluation

nickel investing

Indonesian Nickel Processors Face Output Cuts Amid Benchmark Price Revision

precious metals investing

2026 Mosseau Discovery Drill Plan: Pursue the Discovery Hole

gold investing

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited