Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Sixth and final drill program for CY2023 completed, with a total of 189 holes for 36,088m drilled across the year.
- First phase of RC drilling at Fields Find West completed (Drill Program 5), with assay results received and released.
- Holes within Drill Program 5 targeting gold associated with late porphyries at Fields Find West successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Represents first exploration of the Fields Find porphyry system as a cohesive tenement package by a single owner; follow-up drilling in this area is planned for H1 CY2024.
- Further RC drilling of high-potential base metal and gold targets at Fields Find and Golden Range was also completed (Drill Program 6, 18 holes for 2,785m); results pending.
- Strong pipeline of assay results expected to be received through Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Cash of A$3.220 million as at 31 December 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Southern Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Inset Figure (left): Phillips, Geoffrey. (2020). The importance of brownfields gold exploration. Mineralium Deposita. 55.
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company concluded Drill Program 5 at Fields Find West and carried out Drill Program 6, encompassing drilling at both the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects. A chronological summary of the activities follows.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources
Overview
The electrification of the automotive sector and the push for more sustainable energy overall are creating an enormous market opportunity for copper. Although other metals such as lithium tend to make headlines more frequently, base metals are every bit as important — perhaps more so. What's more, they may be just as prone to shortages in supply as other critical minerals.
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is well-positioned to help stave off that impending shortage. An advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth.
But how exactly does copper play into that portfolio?
Two of its brownfields projects are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province — a region widely known for its rich copper resource. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines.
Perhaps most significantly, one of the projects not only contains the historic Warriedar copper mine but also features an unusual geological profile that suggests a significant presence of both copper and nickel.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham and geologist Dr. Mingyan Wang both serve on Warriedar's board of directors, each one bringing over two decades of experience to their respective roles. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complimentary skillset of the board.
Company Highlights
- The copper market is booming, driven by a combination of increased demand for electric vehicles and a global push for sustainability.
- Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the market shift.
- Two of the company's three projects are located in the copper-rich Murchison Province of Western Australia.
- Golden Range, a 950,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant.
- Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar Copper Mine.
- The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.
- All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.
- Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.
- The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024 and 2025, with extensive plans for drilling and exploration already outlined.
Key Projects
Golden Range
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of approximately 950,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX:29M).
- Untapped Potential: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has been directing an aggressive exploration program throughout 2023, which includes drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying for both Golden Range and Fields Find. Results from the first half of the year are promising:
- 142 RC holes totaling 26,990 metres drilled across both projects.
- Five existing gold resources were drilled and all five were successfully extended, including high-grade zones alongside strike or down dip. Most notably:
- The Windinne Well deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres to a total of 240 metres.
- The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource at the northern end of the main shear, was identified as having significant potential to scale up.
- Seven priority one base metals targets modelled and drill ready.
- Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold:
- 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured.
- 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated.
- 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.
- Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects:
- Through 2023 and 2024, Warriedar will drill over 40,000 metres in total at both Golden Range and Fields Find. This drilling will be a major part of the company's efforts to target substantial MRE increases in primary gold mineralisation while exploring for strike and depth extension of existing deposits.
- Warriedar intends to complete a metallurgical study at Golden Range's Silverstone deposit along the main shear, to demonstrate a processing path, prior to further drilling.
Fields Find
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar Copper Mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Project Highlights:
- Copper Region: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has executed an aggressive exploration program which includes drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying for both Fields Find and Golden Range. Results include:
- The main gold lode depth along the entire strike length at the Rothschild high-grade gold deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres.
- Warriedar accelerated drilling at the nearby Stone Hut Prospect due to excellent results from Rothschild. Drilling is now complete, with results currently pending.
- New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covers a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown.
- Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling.
- Current Plans: Drilling of base metals targets at Fields Find, with the first program of work (POW) permits already approved.
Big Springs
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits.
The company believes the southern tenements in particular offer enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Project Highlights:
- Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold:
- 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured
- 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated
- 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred
Management Team
Mark Connelly — Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Amanda Buckinghamn — Managing Director
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for over 25 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Mingyan Wang — Non-executive Director
Dr. Mingyan Wang has over 20 years of experience in the mining and resources industry specialising in identifying projects, exploration, management and business development. Wang is currently a founding director of Global Lithium Resources and former managing director of ASX-listed Abra Mining. He also held senior management positions in other large mining companies such as China Minmetals Corporation, where he was the project lead – geology & mining at the Las Bambas Copper-Gold mine in Peru.
Wang has been in Australia for more than 10 years and has extensive experience in the mining and resources sector in Australia, China and Peru.
Dianmin Chen — Non-executive Director
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill — GM Corporate/General Counsel
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey — Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes pertaining to performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo — Company Secretary
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin — Exploration Manager (Nevada)
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight — Exploration Manager (Western Australia)
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Greenfields drilling at Fields Find West has successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Combined with historic drilling, these results support a multi-phase porphyry intrusive model of robust scale potential.
- Drilling and geophysical data confirm the significant footprint of the porphyry which has been identified within an area ~ 7km long (from Sandpiper in the north to Warriedar Copper in the south). The contact of the porphyry and surrounding greenstone units defines a significant and prospective exploration corridor.
- Soil sampling confirms the high-grade Sandpiper gold mineralisation continues along strike a further 500m to the south. Soil sampling has now defined a gold anomaly that measures ~800m by 350m.
“The assays from our initial Fields Find West drilling have demonstrated the wider presence of significant gold mineralisation in the shallow porphyry system previously identified at Fields Find. This is a meaningful development, both in terms of our exploration model for this central corridor at Fields Find West and for overall exploration prospectivity of this area to hold substantial accumulations of gold.
We plan to return to this target zone during H1 CY2024 to test the extent of the mineralised system and its potential to deliver a sizeable deposit(s) of mineable, economic ounces.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar Investor Hub.
Figure 1: Location of the Fields Find Project & the porphyry system on the western side.
This initial drilling focused along the central corridor of Fields Find West, where late monzonite porphyries intrude the greenstone sequence. In total, 17 holes for 4,026 metres were drilled across four prospects – Mopoke, Sandpiper, Falcon and Warriedar Copper (refer Table 1 and Figures 2 & 3). Significant intercepts are reported in Tables 2 & 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- All assay results now received for the drilling completed to the end of August 2023, a total of 154 holes for 29,277m.
- This drilling has delivered significant extensional growth (along strike and down dip) at five separate gold deposits: Rothschild, Ricciardo, Windinne Well, Austin, and Mugs Luck.
- Comprehensive Stage 1 RC drilling program completed at Fields Find West, targeting base metal and gold targets; 17 RC holes drilled for 4,672m, assays pending.
- Next phase of exploration and drilling at Fields Find West scheduled to commence in early November and continue into CY2024, testing a further 4-7 prospective areas.
- Further drilling also scheduled on the Rothschild Mining Lease with an updated Rothschild Mineral Resource Estimate planned for Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application progressing, with priority status achieved from the United States Forestry Service (USFS).
Corporate
- Successful A$5.5 million equity placement undertaken ($1.6m to be received post the end of the quarter) with funds to be used to accelerate drilling and exploration of priority gold and base metals targets at Golden Range and Fields Find.
- Cash of A$5.3 million as at 30 September 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, in relation to surrounding mines and development projects. Drilling focus areas for Q3 CY2023 are highlighted in red.
Western Australian Projects
Introduction
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company carried out further drilling at the Fields Find Project, drilling both gold and base metal targets. A summary of the drilling is as follows:
- Rothschild ML (Stone Hut Prospect): 12 holes for 2,287m
- Fields Find West central corridor (Warriedar copper, Falcon, Mopoke, Sandpiper): 17 holes for 4,672m
In conjunction with the active drill programs, the Company received final assays from various drill campaigns and updated the geological and targeting models for ongoing exploration (see ASX releases 12 & 28 July 2023, and 13 October 2023).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Fields Find Exploration Update
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Phase 1 drilling program at Fields Find West has been completed. Fields Find West is part of Warriedar’s broader Golden Range and Fields Find Projects located in the Murchison province of Western Australia (see Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Phase 1 drilling of base metal and gold targets at Fields Find West completed; 17 RC holes drilled for 4,672m, with receipt of assays expected in 4-6 weeks.
- Next phase of exploration and drilling at Fields Find West is scheduled to commence in early November and continue into CY2024; testing a further 4-7 prospective areas, covering both base metal and gold targets.
- The rig is also scheduled to return to the Rothschild gold deposit (eastern Fields Find Project) to target further extensions of the Main Lode (at depth and along strike), as well as test the potential for northern and southern lodes.
- Updated Rothschild Mineral Resource estimate expected in Q1 CY2024, following completion of the next phase of drilling and integration of assay results.
The Phase 1 program commenced within the central corridor area, which represented the easiest area to drill first in terms of access, previous disturbance, status of surveys (flora/fauna, geophysical) and approved Programs of Work (POW) status. A total of 17 reverse circulation (RC) holes were completed for approximately 4,672m, targeting both key base metal and gold targets at the Warriedar Copper, Falcon, Mopoke and Sandpiper prospects (refer Figure 2). Assays from these holes are expected to be received in the next 4-6 weeks.
The next phase of drilling at Fields Find West is set to commence in early November and continue into next year, testing a further 4-7 prospective areas (refer Figure 2). Many of the targets to be drilled in the next phase are amongst the most prospective in this area. Ground geophysical surveys, supplementary soil sampling and/or flora and fauna surveys are ongoing to refine the respective targets; and POW approvals continue to be progressed.
As part of the next phase of drilling, further extensional drilling of the Rothschild gold deposit is planned (located on an existing ML in the eastern part of the Fields Find Project). Drilling at Rothschild earlier this year extended mineralisation along strike, down dip, and demonstrated the potential for multi-lode discoveries (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 12 July 2023, 29 May 2023 and 28 April 2023).
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, surrounded by existing mines and development projects (large black circles). Processing plants (existing or proposed) are annotated with the cyan mining symbol.
The next stage of drilling at Rothschild is designed to test for further extensions of the Main Lode along strike and down dip, as well as step-out drilling of the interpreted northern and southern lodes (totalling approximately 2,100m).
Following completion of the next stage of drilling at Rothschild, and incorporation of assay results into geological modelling, an updated Mineral Resource estimate for this deposit is planned to be released in Q1 CY2024 (existing Mineral Resource at Rothschild is 31koz Au; refer Appendix 1 for more details). Leading geological and exploration consultant, Mining Associates Pty Ltd, have been engaged to undertake the updated Mineral Resource estimate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$5.5M Placement to Accelerate Exploration and Resource Growth Drilling at Golden Range and Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments to raise A$5.5 million through the issue of approximately 78.6 million shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.07 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Firm commitments received from new and existing institutional & sophisticated investors to raise A$5.5m (before costs).
- Firm commitments include $1.0 million in drilling equity from shareholder and contract partner, Topdrill.
- New funds to accelerate drilling and exploration of priority gold and base metals targets at the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Murchison region, Western Australia.
- Drilling of high-potential base metal targets at Fields Find West to commence in coming weeks.
Warriedar’s Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“We are very pleased with the strong support received for this capital raising from both our existing shareholders and new investors. The result is a strong endorsement of the exploration potential of our Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, located in the exploration and development hotspot of the Murchison region.
Over the last 9 months, the Warriedar team has worked meticulously to set the business up for success. Following the acquisition of our WA projects, we quickly established a team of high-performing geoscientists, and we surrounded them with an experienced senior management and Board. We have built strong relationships with our key contractors and optimised our exploration processes to deliver efficient and effective exploration targeting that is focused on new discoveries and Resource growth.
This raising allows us to accelerate our exploration and growth drilling activities in WA. The focus of this is twofold: rapid build of further mineable gold Mineral Resource ounces, coupled with drill testing high-potential, advanced base metals targets across the western area of the Fields Find Project.”
Use of funds
Drill testing of high-potential base metals targets with a focus on Fields Find West
As announced to the ASX on 3 August 2023, Warriedar has now received Programs of Work (POWs) approval to drill high-priority geophysical (EM) and geological copper targets on the western side of the Fields Find Project (Fields Find West).
These targets scheduled for drilling are proximal to significant ore-grade copper, gold and other base metals intercepts, including:
- Falcon Prospect: 2m @ 4.4% Ni from 122m, and 1m @ 1.3% Cu & 6.3 g/t Au from 98m
- Sandpiper Prospect: 4m @ 36.9 g/t Au from 104m, and 1m @ 2.5% Cu & 24.5 g/t Au from 96m
- Historic Warriedar Copper mine: Surface rock chip sampling returned: 20.1% Cu (MGRX003134); 17.8% Cu (MGRX003135)
These intercepts were not followed up by previous owners as they were not suitable for the Golden Range processing plant which was designed only to process oxide gold mineralisation.
Fields Find West offers some of the best brownfield and geophysical targets for both base metals and gold from across the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects (see Figure 2, ASX release 3 August 2023 for prospect locations).
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, surrounded by existing mines and development projects (large black circles). Processing plants (existing or proposed) are annotated with the cyan mining symbol.
The planned drilling at Fields Find West is designed to test an aggregate of 10 specific target areas. The Stage 1 program of approximately 5,600m RC drilling encompasses testing of the initial approved targets being the historic Warriedar Copper Mine and the Falcon Prospect.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling High Priority Targets at Fields Find West
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that drilling of high priority base metal (and gold) targets in the Fields Find West area is set to commence this quarter. Fields Find West is part of Warriedar’s broader Golden Range and Fields Find Projects located in the Murchison province of Western Australia (see Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling of high priority copper and nickel targets set to commence at the Fields Find Project (Fields Find West) this quarter.
- Exceptional, initial exploration results by previous owners demonstrate the potential of Fields Find West: 1
- Falcon Prospect: 2m @ 4.4% Ni from 122m, and 1m @ 1.3% Cu & 6.3 g/t Au from 98m
- Sandpiper Prospect: 4m @ 36.9 g/t Au from 104m, and 1m @ 2.5% Cu & 24.5 g/t Au from 96m
- Surface rock chip sampling by Warriedar at the historic Warriedar Copper Mine, located within Fields Find West, returned:
- MGRX003134: 20.1% Cu, 63 g/t Ag, Au pending
- MGRX003135: 17.8% Cu, 157 g/t Ag, Au pending
- Programs of Work (POWs) approved to commence drilling at three of the Stage 1 high-priority areas at Fields Find West.
- Stage 1 program of 5,600m of RC drilling to commence this quarter.
- Comprehensive drill program planned to test all 10 separate target areas through the remainder of H2 2023.
- Fields Find West offers a strong pipeline of further high-potential targets for significant base metal (and gold) discoveries.
The Company has been seeking to drill key copper targets in this area since completing the acquisition of the Fields Find (and Golden Range) Projects earlier this year. Three POWs have now been approved to drill high-priority geophysical (“EM”) and geological targets at Fields Find West. The approved POW’s cover the target areas at the historic Warriedar Copper Mine and the Falcon Prospect (see Figure 2).
Warriedar’s strategic consolidation of tenure at the Fields Find Project has enabled the project to be explored in a cohesive, systematic, and prioritised manner, allowing a robust pipeline of targets to be established ahead of drill testing.
Fields Find West offers some of the best brownfield and geophysical targets for both base metals and gold from across the Fields Find and Golden Range projects.
The planned drilling program at Fields Find West is designed to test 10 specific target areas (as outlined in Table 1). This drilling is set to be undertaken through H2 CY2023, with the first stage being approximately 5,600m of RC drilling. This Stage 1 program includes the drill testing of the historic Warriedar Copper Mine and the high priority EM targets identified at the Falcon Prospect (see Figure 2 for locations).
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, surrounded by existing mines and development projects (large black circles). Processing plants (existing or proposed) are annotated with the cyan mining symbol. investingnews.com.au
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”).
HIGHLIGHTS:
Highly anomalous lithium identified at Robinson Bore – Yinnethara Lockier Range Project
- First assay results confirm fertility of Robinson Bore pegmatites to host lithium-bearing minerals
- >16,500m of pegmatites mapped at Robinson Bore, taking overall mapped pegmatites at Lockier Range tenement to over 56km
- Highly-elevated key lithium-pegmatite pathfinders including:
- >2000ppm Rb in four pegmatites
- 672ppmCs
- 212ppmTa
- 2970ppmBe
Standout Lithium Pegmatite Drill Targets Identified
- Assay results (Rock chip and soils) define standout DRILLING TARGETS for Lithium in Pegmatites
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous lithium-pegmatite trends:
- 248 soil samples return Li2O > 100 ppm
- 4km x 2km northwest-trending Li-Cs-Ta-Be-Rb-Bi anomaly at Robinson Bore coincident to the 16,500m of sub-cropping fractionated pegmatites
- 2.7km x 2km coherent Li-Cs-Ta-Be anomaly at the Eastern Pegmatite Field adjacent to the fertile Thirty Three Supersuite granite
- Pegmatite Rock chip samples at Mt Yaragner show a westward fractionation trend with K/Rb ratios within feldspars <30
Mt Yarragner Ironstones shown as outstanding REE targets
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous Rare Earth Element (REE) trends at the Lockier Range Project, Upper Gascoyne Region of Western Australia:
- 5 x 2km overall highly anomalous area at Mt Yaranger (>300ppm La+Ce+Y in soils)
- 2 to 4km strike length individual trends (>700ppm La+Ce+Y)
- 2,100 sq km airborne magnetic and radiometric survey commenced
- Due to be completed early February 2024
“Odessa is well funded to kick off 2024, with cash at bank at the beginning of this year standing at $3.2 millions. The quarter saw significant on-ground exploration and interpretation at our Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project which helped to define exceptional drill targets for both lithium and REEs. In addition, a massive airborne magnetic and radio magnetic survey covering more than 2,000 square kilometres has commenced at our Gascoyne East Project, where we are hopeful of identifying new multi-metal targets under the cover there. 2023 was the year for acquisition in the Gascoyne, obtaining access permits, heritage agreements and extensive surface exploration. 2024 will be the year for drilling in the Gascoyne for Odessa.”
Odessa has focused on exploration in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia in Q4 2023. The tenement package in the Gascoyne now exceeds 3,000 km2.
Figure 1: Odessa Minerals regional Gascoyne Project location map overlain with Geological Survey WA Minedex Occurrences.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mining to Recommence in March 2024 at Jeffreys Find
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will recommence in March 2024.
Highlights
- Mining to recommence in March 2024.
- Mining equipment to mobilise in February 2024.
- BML Ventures Pty Ltd has completed a grade control drill program.
- Stage Two pit to be substantially larger than Stage One.
- Auric has paid $1.0 million as working capital contribution for Stage Two.
Managing Director, Mark English, said“We have hit the ground running in 2024. Grade control drilling by BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) is complete with samples at the laboratory. It won’t be long before mining gets underway at what promises to be another rewarding chapter for Auric.
“Our partner, BML of Kalgoorlie, is waiting on assay results before finalising the parameters for a final pit. Mining is anticipated to last between 9 and 12 months.
“Last year 175,865 tonnes of ore were milled producing 9,741 ounces of gold. Whilst we don’t have figures yet, we are certain the number of tonnes of ore we’ll extract from Jeffreys Find will be substantially higher than last year. That’s the best possible news.
“All approvals to mine are in place and BML are in final negotiations with a toll mill for the processing of multiple gold campaigns throughout 2024.
“Jeffreys Find is a straightforward deposit. We do not expect any surprises. Our second gold campaign of 2023 averaged 1.93g/t. With the AUD gold price remaining above $3,000 per ounce, a similar or better result on Stage Two of Jeffreys Find would be a terrific result for Auric.”
Grade control drilling at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
The Announcement
Through the joint venture with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) of Kalgoorlie, a grade control drilling program over a potential final pit started on 11 January 2024 and was completed on 15 January 2024.
Once results are received BML will finalise its modelling of a Stage Two pit. Equipment will be mobilised to the mine site in February 2024 with mining scheduled to commence in March 2024.
Final numbers are not yet decided but substantially more tonnes of gold ore will be mined in 2024 compared to 2023. For Stage One in 2023 a pit design was premised on a base gold price of $2,600 per ounce. For 2024 the design will be based on a gold price of $2,900 per ounce. The current gold price is around $3,070 an ounce.
Auric has paid $1.0 million as working capital contribution to BML. Apart from that payment, BML are incurring and paying all additional mining costs and expenses. After completing this final phase of mining the two partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus cash proceeds on a 50:50 basis.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2023
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galena Mining
Overview
Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A, Galena) owns 60 percent of the Abra base metals mine located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia - home to one of the largest lead and silver deposits in the world, set to produce the highest-grade, cleanest lead concentrate available globally. The company is capitalizing on its Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, strengthened by and leveraging partnerships with Japan's largest zinc and lead smelter, as well as with one of the top base metals trading firms in the world.
The company also owns 100 percent of the Jillawarra Project, which covers 76 kilometers of strike extension directly to the west of Abra. The Jillawarra Project contains several large-scale analogous exploration targets including the Woodlands Complex, Quartzite Well and Copper Chert areas.
Galena's major partnerships include Toho Zinc (TSE:5707), Japan's largest zinc and lead smelter, and IXM SA, one of the world's top three base metals trading firms. Toho provided AU$90 million project equity and has a long-term offtake agreement to purchase 40 percent of Abra's production; while IXM has entered into a 10-year take-or-pay offtake contract to purchase the remaining 60 percent.
The company's management team brings decades of experience in the mining and base metals industry and has a proven track record of success throughout all stages of exploration, from development to production.
In November 2020, Galena put in place US$110 million in finalized debt facilities arranged by Taurus Funds Management. The facilities include a US$100-million project finance facility plus a US$10-million cost overrun facility.
The project finance facility consists of a 69-month term loan primarily to fund capital expenditures for the development of Abra. Key terms include:
- Fixed interest of 8 percent per annum on drawn amounts, payable quarterly in arrears.
- 1.125 percent net smelter return royalty.
- No mandatory hedging.
- Early repayment allowed without penalty.
- 15 quarterly repayments commencing on 31 December 2023.
The cost overrun facility is a loan to finance identified cost overruns on the project in capital expenditure and working capital. Fixed interest of 10 percent per annum applies to amounts drawn under the cost overrun facility.
The Taurus debt facilities have been fully drawn and are secured against Abra Project assets and over the shares that each of Galena and Toho own in Abra.
Company Highlights
- Positioned to realize value for shareholders:
- Abra mine construction completed in December 2022, on time and on budget.
- First in-specification concentrate shipment achieved in March 2023.
- Abra is one of the largest and cleanest lead-silver deposits in the world (high-grade, high-value concentrate 1/10th typical deleterious elements).
- Exciting exploration ground and known copper-gold mineralisation below the Abra lead-silver deposit.
- JV between Galena (60 percent) and Japan's largest zinc and lead smelter Toho Zinc (40 percent) underpins long mine life (10+ years) in an exciting new mineral province in Western Australia.
- Galena has a 10-year offtake agreement with IXM, one of the world’s largest base metals traders.
- Annual steady-state guidance:
- Mill throughput of more than 1.3 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), producing +90,000 tonnes per annum lead and +550,000 ounces per annum silver.
- Annual average lead C1 direct cash cost of US$0.55 to US$0.65/lb.
- Annual average EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of AU$90 million to $100 million.
- The Abra mine is located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia, home to one of the largest undeveloped lead deposits in the world and the highest-grade lead concentrate available, globally.
- The Abra mine carries a JORC mineral resource estimate (July 2023) of 16.2 million tons (Mt) at 7.3 percent lead and 19 grams per ton (g/t) silver in the indicated category, and 16.9 Mt at 6.9 percent lead and 15 g/t silver in the inferred category.
- Abra has been named the world's lowest-cost primary lead mine by Wood Mackenzie, a leading mining research and consultancy group.
- US$110 million of project financing debt facilities from leading mining-specialist lending fund Taurus Funds Management.
- Galena's management team brings decades of experience in the mining and base metals industry and has a proven track record of success throughout all stages of exploration, from development to production.
Key Projects
Abra Mine
The Abra Mine is a 60:40 joint venture between Galena and Japanese lead producer Toho Zinc. It is a globally significant lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, between the towns of Newman and Meekatharra approximately 110 kilometers from the DeGrussa copper mine owned by Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR).
Abra Mine Site Location
The Abra mine carries a total JORC mineral resource estimate published in July 2023 of 33.4 Mt at 7.1 percent lead and 17 g/t silver (5 percent Pb cut-off grade), which includes 0.3 Mt at 7.3 percent lead and 32 g/t silver in the measured category; 16.2 Mt at 7.3 percent lead and 19 g/t silver in the indicated category; and 16.9 Mt at 6.9 percent lead and 15 g/t silver in the inferred category.
All permits for the Abra project have been obtained from the appropriate Western Australian regulatory bodies. The project is also subject to an existing land use and heritage agreement with the Jidi Jidi Aboriginal Corporation. The Abra property is well-serviced by public roads and highways, and all the necessary infrastructure has been developed to transport lead-sulphide concentrates to the Port of Geraldton, Abra's primary export port.
Abra Processing Plant
A final investment decision to complete the Abra Project was made in June 2021 and construction was completed in December 2022, on time and on budget. Several important milestones were achieved in the March 2023 quarter, including the commissioning of the processing plant, first ore fed into the plant and first concentrate produced in January 2023.
The processing plant achieved in-specification concentrate production from the commencement of concentrate production and during the 2023 calendar year, 967,622 tons of ore was processed and 61,800 tons of lead concentrate was produced.
The company is currently undertaking detailed technical work to develop an updated production plan for 2024 production targets and guidance.
Jillawarra Project
Exploration and growth associated with the 100 percent Galena-owned Jillawarra Project covers a highly prospective elongated tenement package covering approximately 76 kilometers of continuous strike length and 508 square kilometers directly to the west of Abra.
The Jillawarra Project hosts many base metals prospects which have had limited shallow exploration work completed since the 1970s by various companies. The bulk of the exploration work was completed by Amoco, Geopeko, Apex Minerals and Abra Mining Limited. The work completed to date has identified several base metals, manganese and gold prospects, of which the Woodlands Complex, Quartzite Well, Manganese Range, Copper Chert, TP and 46-40 were subject to early-stage exploration. Most of the drilling completed within the Jillawarra Project investigated the first 100 to 200-meter depth which, based on recent knowledge of Abra, may not have reached the depths required.
The main prospective corridor within the Jillawarra Project lies within the margins of the Quartzite Well – Lyons River Fault zones which extend east-west along the entire tenement package. Also, the contact between the dolomitic sediments of Irregully Formation and the lower sedimentary unit, polymictic conglomerate, of the Kiangi Creek Formation represents an important marker for the occurrence of base metal mineralisation as seen at Abra.
The Woodlands Complex is an Australian scaled geophysical anomaly which represents a significant target area with the anomaly being 12 kilometers long and 10 kilometers wide. Limited work and technical evaluation have occurred at Woodlands which presents a great opportunity for Galena in the years to come. Ongoing geophysical and exploration drilling will occur concurrently with the development of Abra. The knowledge and understanding of Abra due to its development will provide a significant exploration advantage at Jillawarra.
Management Team
Tony James – Managing Director and CEO
Tony James is a mining engineer with over 30 years’ mine operating and project development experience predominantly in Western Australia. He also has previous experience at managing director level of three ASX-listed companies with two of those companies successfully guided through a merger and takeover process benefiting the shareholders. He has a strong mine operating background (examples being the Kanowna Belle gold mine and the Black Swan nickel mine) and a strong feasibility study / mine development background (examples being the Pillara zinc/lead mine and the Trident/Higginsville gold mine).
Adrian Byass – Non-executive Chairman
Adrian Byass has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry both in listed and unlisted entities globally. He has served as non-executive and executive director of various listed and unlisted mining entities, which have successfully transitioned to production in bulk, precious and specialty metals around the world. He currently serves on the boards of ASX gold, base metals and lithium companies.
Neville Gardiner – Non-executive Director
Neville Gardiner has over 30 years of experience advising boards on mergers and acquisitions,
equity and debt capital markets, transaction structuring, capital allocation and complex
commercial arrangements. His career achievements include senior executive leadership
roles in Deloitte, Torridon Partners, and at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he spent five years as the head of its Australian Natural Resources Team. He also spent nine years with Macquarie Bank, where he had responsibility for its Western Australian Corporate Finance business and its Australian Oil and Gas Advisory business. He has a very strong experience and knowledge base associated with the resources sector in Australia.
Stewart Howe – Non-executive Director
Stewart Howe has more than 40 years of experience in the global resource industry including 18 years in mining. He was chief development officer at Zinifex, one of the world’s largest miners and smelters of lead and zinc. He led the spin-off of Zinifex’s smelters to create Nyrstar NV, and restarted the development of the Dugald River mine.
Craig Barnes – Chief Financial Officer
Craig Barnes has over 25 years of experience in senior finance and financial management within the mining industry and previously the financial services industry. He has considerable experience in project financing, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, treasury and implementation of accounting controls and systems.
Before joining Galena, he held the position of CFO of Paladin Energy for more than five years and was part of the team that successfully completed the company's capital restructuring in 2018. Prior to that, he was the chief financial officer of DRDGOLD (NYSE and JSE:DRD) and its affiliated subsidiaries for more than seven years.
Aida Tabakovic – Company Secretary
Aida Tabakovic has over 11 years of experience in the accounting profession, which includes financial accounting reporting, company secretarial services, ASX and ASIC compliance requirements. She has been involved in listing several junior exploration companies on the ASX and is currently company secretary for numerous ASX-listed companies
2024 Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Program Commences
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide a progress update on winter exploration activities on its Athabasca uranium projects (collectively the ‘projects’ or ‘portfolio’). Field work has now commenced for Basin’s winter program across the entire of Basin’s land portfolio. A high-resolution ground Stepwise Moving Loop Time-Domain Electromagnetic (‘EM’) survey is now underway at the North Millennium and Marshall projects, and final preparations are being made for phase 2 drilling at the Geikie project.
Key Highlights
- Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration programs commenced.
- Significant ground electromagnetic survey initiated at North Millennium and Marshall projects.
- Exploring for potential repetitions of Cameco’s Millennium deposit (104.8Mlb at 3.8% U3O8) 1 located 7 kilometres to the south.
- Key contracts signed for February exploration drilling at Geikie project.
- Phase 2 drilling targeting shallow (<300 metre) mineralisation in direct follow up to 2023 greenfield success.
- Up to 2,500 metres planned for a minimum of 8 drill holes.
- Positive uranium market sentiment continues to build, with U3O8 SPOT price exceeding US$105/Lb2.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is taking an aggressive approach to its winter exploration program with teams back on the ground following the holiday season. 2024 is setting up to be a big year for the Company as the uranium market continues to heat up. We have no shortage of targets in the world’s premier uranium district which we will be systematically testing.
Ground EM is being conducted at North Millennium and Marshall, as we look to explore for repeats of Cameco’s Millennium deposit located just 7 kms to the south. This will pave the way for rapid follow up drilling of these targets.
Preparations for phase 2 drilling at Geikie are now well advanced and we are excited to be following up on the success of our phase 1 drill program, which intersected the key ingredients for Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposits. We are happy to have secured the services of Athabasca Catering Limited Partnership and ITL Drilling to conduct the drilling for phase 2. The team completed the phase 1 program for Basin and demonstrated exceptional capabilities.”
Winter 2024 Geophysics
The North Millennium and Marshall projects are located in the southeastern portion of the Athabasca Basin and situated 7 km north of Cameco’s Millennium uranium deposit, host to 104.8 million pounds U3O8 at 3.76%3 and just 40 kilometres from the prolific McArthur River Mine host to 674.9 million pounds U3O8 at 17.0%4.
Figure 1: Basin’s North Millennium and Marshall uranium project locations
A ground-based high-resolution Stepwise Moving Loop Time-Domain EM survey consisting of around 100-line kilometres has commenced, with Discovery International Geophysics Inc. conducting the work. The program is expected to take approximately 6 weeks to complete, with results due in early Q2 2024. The survey is the final step at North Millennium and Marshall to progress the projects to a drill ready status.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that its planning for exploration activities into 2024 is well progressed including RC and diamond drilling, geophysical assessment and soil sampling over areas of the Ti-Tree and Minga Bar fault structures.
The primary objectives of the 2024 exploration program are to:
- Test with follow up RC and diamond drilling the multiple copper sulphide intercepts from prospects drilled during 2023
- Conduct RC Drilling at known prospects not yet drill tested
- Conduct a geophysical program over the Money Intrusion searching for nickel-copper sulphide targets
- Soil sampling program south-east of Minnie Springs along the Minga Bar fault for additional copper-molybdenum- gold mineralisation
- Soil sampling program west of Copper Ridge along the T-Tree Shear for further zones of copper-gold mineralisation
- Follow-up on lithium soil anomalies along the Ti Tree Shear at the Peak Bore prospect
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“We are now busy planning more expansive activities at our highly prospective Ti-Tree Shear project.
“Over the last 7 months since ASX listing, we have completed regional reconnaissance over substantial portions of the tenement package, finalised three aboriginal heritage surveys and conducted a 9,000m RC drilling program over the first 6 of our high priority targets.
“In 2024 we intend to expand upon what we have learned in 2023 delivering great exploration results as we begin to follow up recent results including the copper complex at Minnie Springs while working at the same time to explore for new prospects in unexplored territory”.
Figure 1. Map of Ti-Tree Shear Project and key prospect locations.
Exploration Activities 2024 Objectives
Augustus is already planning and focusing on its 2024 field program which will commence during Q1. The fully funded program intends to comprise RC and diamond drilling building on the activities of the recent 9,000m of drilling completed at Minnie Springs which resulted in widespread visible copper sulphide mineralisation.
The exploration program will consist of:
- RC drilling across a number of prospects, some of which were drilled in 2023, and others with no prior drilling activities (Figures 1 & 2);
- diamond drilling into deeper portions of the Minnie Springs prospect below the semi- massive and disseminated sulphides discovered in 2023. Timing to occur after the IP program over Minnie Springs is completed;
- geophysical survey along the Money Intrusion targeting Dreadnought Resources style nickel-copper sulphides within doleritic units; and
- soil sampling along the Ti-Tree Shear and Minga Bar fault structures over areas prospective for copper-nickel-gold-lead-lithium.
RC Drilling
At the Crawfords area, 2023 exploratory drilling covered the Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford and Crawford South prospects and is expected, based on assessment of the geology, to generate more follow up targets requiring RC drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
