VulcanForms Secures $500 Million to Scale the Next Generation of American Manufacturing

VulcanForms, a pioneer in advanced digital manufacturing, today announced it has reached an agreement for $500 million in financing led by J.P. Morgan and funds managed by Apollo (NYSE: APO) ("Apollo") to accelerate the next phase of American industrial production. Backed by multibillion-dollar commercial programs across critical industries, VulcanForms is adding to its three existing manufacturing sites to meet growing customer demand by building three new factories, marking a significant milestone in the company's transition from breakthrough manufacturing technology to industrial-scale production.

As American industries seek to strengthen domestic production and reduce dependence on fragmented global supply chains, the challenge extends beyond technological innovation to manufacturing complex, high-performance components at the scale, speed, and cost required to compete globally. VulcanForms is addressing this challenge through a fully integrated digital manufacturing platform that combines metal additive manufacturing, precision machining, automation, and physical AI. By unifying traditionally fragmented production processes, the company is establishing a new model for producing critical components competitively in the U.S.

"America cannot lead the next industrial revolution if we can't manufacture what we invent," said Kevin Kassekert, CEO of VulcanForms. "For too long, breakthrough technologies developed here have been manufactured overseas. VulcanForms is proving we can change that by turning American innovation into industrial-scale production and demonstrating that the U.S. can not only compete, but also win on the global stage. We're proud to work with J.P. Morgan and Apollo on helping to build America's industrial future at home."

VulcanForms has secured multibillion-dollar commercial programs spanning medical devices, consumer products, aerospace, defense, space, and industrial markets, demonstrating significant demand for its integrated manufacturing platform. The construction of three new factories reflects the scale of that demand and the company's ability to translate technological innovation into commercial manufacturing operations. Together with its existing facilities in Devens and Newburyport, Massachusetts, this expansion represents a major step toward establishing the industrial infrastructure needed to support the next generation of American manufacturing.

The additional capital will accelerate the company's manufacturing expansion and further advance the integration of physical AI into its platform, enabling more efficient, automated production of complex, high-performance components.

The financing also reflects growing institutional recognition of the strategic importance of advanced manufacturing to American economic competitiveness and supply-chain resilience. The transaction is part of JPMorganChase's Security and Resiliency Initiative.

"Through our Security and Resiliency Initiative, JPMorganChase is working with companies like VulcanForms to strengthen the industries and supply chains that underpin economic security. These efforts can help to bridge the gap between promising technology and industrial-scale production in the United States, as demand grows across critical industries," said Jay Horine, Global Head of JPMorganChase's Security and Resiliency Initiative.

"The rebuilding of America's industrial base is a strategic priority that will be among the most capital-intensive undertakings the country has faced in decades," said John Zito, Co-President of Apollo Asset Management. "VulcanForms has developed a distinct approach to manufacturing that delivers critical components to a broad set of end markets and is meeting rapidly growing customer demand. We are proud to support that growth with a bespoke financing solution to fund capacity expansion alongside J.P. Morgan, which illustrates how private capital can help advance the return to large-scale manufacturing."

With significant commercial demand, a differentiated manufacturing platform, and an expanding U.S. production footprint, VulcanForms is demonstrating that the next generation of advanced manufacturing can be developed, scaled, and sustained in America.

About VulcanForms

VulcanForms is reshoring the production of critical components to the U.S., building and operating advanced digital manufacturing infrastructure for engineered metal parts used in medical, consumer, mission systems, and industrial markets. The company has developed industrially scalable technology combining additive manufacturing, precision machining, physical AI, and product validation into a unified platform to deliver advanced metal products to numerous Fortune 500 companies. By making domestic production of complex parts competitive, VulcanForms is bringing skilled manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

Founded out of MIT in 2015, VulcanForms has secured multibillion-dollar commercial programs across critical industries. VulcanForms has raised over $1 billion in funding to date from lenders and investors including Eclipse, J.P. Morgan, Apollo, Hudson Bay Capital, D1 Capital, 1789 Capital and others. The company operates factories of the future in Devens and Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Learn more at vulcanforms.com.

Media Contact

press@vulcanforms.com


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