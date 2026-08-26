VPT's VXR and VPT Series DC-DC Converters, EMI Filters, and Accessories Now Available on DigiKey

www.vptpower.com%2Fapplications%2Fhi-rel-cots%2Fvpt-series%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dpress_release%26utm_campaign%3Ddigikey&a=VPT" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VPT, Inc. (www.vptpower.com%2Fapplications%2Fhi-rel-cots%2Fvpt-series%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dpress_release%26utm_campaign%3Ddigikey&a=VPT" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VPT®), a Heico company (NYSE: HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI) and leading provider of high-reliability power conversion solutions for military, avionics, and space applications, announces the availability of its most popular products from the www.vptpower.com%2Fapplications%2Fhi-rel-cots%2Fvpt-series%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dpress_release%26utm_campaign%3Ddigikey&a=VPT" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VPT and www.vptpower.com%2Fapplications%2Fhi-rel-cots%2Fvxr-series%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dpress_release%26utm_campaign%3Ddigikey&a=VXR" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VXR Series, including DC-DC converters, EMI filters, and accessories, on DigiKey for customers in the United States.

VPT's VXR and VPT Series DC-DC Converters, EMI Filters, and Accessories Now Available on DigiKey

The addition of DigiKey as an authorized distributor provides organizations with an alternative procurement path, particularly for teams that are familiar with DigiKey's platform.

VPT's VXR Series of high-reliability COTS DC-DC converters is designed and engineered to excel in demanding commercial avionics and military applications, including unmanned systems. Built for harsh environments, the VXR Series withstands severe vibration, shock, and temperature cycling and features an extended input voltage range supported by fully encapsulated epoxy V-SHIELD® packaging that ensures reliable performance from -55 °C to +105 °C.

The recently released VXR125-27000S, the first 270 V input DC-DC converter in the VXR Series is also available through DigiKey, expanding access to VPT's growing portfolio of high-reliability power solutions.

The VPT Series is intended for harsh environments including severe vibration, shock, and temperature cycling. This Hi‑Rel series is designed for extreme temperatures in critical applications, delivering reliable performance from -55 °C to +100 °C.

"We are pleased to partner with DigiKey as an authorized distributor and additional procurement channel for our customers," said Trevor, Vice President of North American Sales. "Many organizations rely on DigiKey for component sourcing, and this partnership provides a convenient way to access VPT's high-reliability power products through a platform they already use."

About VPT and Heico

VPT, Inc., part of the Heico Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

Heico Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based Heico Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based Heico Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about Heico, please visit www.Heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

VPT Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vpts-vxr-and-vpt-series-dc-dc-converters-emi-filters-and-accessories-now-available-on-digikey-302856815.html

SOURCE VPT, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

HeicoHEINYSE:HEI
HEI
The Conversation (0)
Apple introduces Siri AI, a profoundly more capable and personal assistant

Apple introduces Siri AI, a profoundly more capable and personal assistant

Apple® today introduced Siri® AI, an entirely new version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence ™. A profoundly more capable and conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness, Siri AI can help users find what they need in the moment,... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Two Exploration Wells Drilled at McCord

Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Two Exploration Wells Drilled at McCord

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first two exploration wells drilled at the... Keep Reading...
Helium Evolution Confirms Plans to Spud Second Well Following Casing of First Well

Helium Evolution Confirms Plans to Spud Second Well Following Casing of First Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to confirm that we have mobilized a rig to commence drilling our second helium well, HEI... Keep Reading...
Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

Cygnus Metals Limited: CAML H1 Filings

First Three Holes of a 20,000-Meter Program Just Pushed a U.S. Antimony-Gold Resource Beyond Its Own Boundaries

Related News

nickel investing

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

gold investing

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: CAML H1 Filings

precious metals investing

First Three Holes of a 20,000-Meter Program Just Pushed a U.S. Antimony-Gold Resource Beyond Its Own Boundaries

base metals investing

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

energy investing

Purecore Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Execution Across Uranium, Copper and Capital Markets

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia