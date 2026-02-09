Voyager to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026: Fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, in New York, NY.
  • Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference: Fireside chat at 3:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 26, 2026.
  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference: Fireside chat at 1:10 p.m. ET on Monday, March 2, 2026, in Boston, MA.
  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2026: Fireside chat at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Miami, FL.
  • Stifel 2026 CNS Days: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

A webcast of the Oppenheimer fireside chat will be available and may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager's website at ir.voyagertherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ and Voyager NeuroShuttle™ are trademarks, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Contacts

Trista Morrison, NACD.DC, tmorrison@vygr.com
Investors: Sarah McCabe, smccabe@jpa.com
Media: Adam Silverstein, adam@scientpr.com


