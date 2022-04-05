As previously announced, VoltaXplore Inc., a 5050 joint venture between Martinrea International Inc. and NanoXplore Inc. aimed at commercializing the production of graphene-enhanced lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle and other potential markets, will host Battery Day later today at its demonstration facility, located in Montreal, Quebec. Battery Day will consist of a tour of the demonstration facility, ...

GRA:CA,NNXPF