VoltaXplore Inc., a 5050 joint venture between Martinrea International Inc. and NanoXplore Inc. aimed at commercializing the production of graphene-enhanced lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle market, today announced the commissioning of its one megawatt-hour demonstration facility in Montreal, Quebec. The facility is producing batteries, which are currently being optimized. The company expects ...

