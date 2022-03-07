Nanotech Investing News
VoltaXplore Inc., a 5050 joint venture between Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) and NanoXplore Inc. (TSX : GRA) aimed at commercializing the production of graphene-enhanced lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle market, today announced the commissioning of its one megawatt-hour demonstration facility in Montreal, Quebec. The facility is producing batteries, which are currently being optimized. The company expects graphene-enhanced batteries will have several advantages over existing products in the market today, such as greater capacity, increased battery life, faster charging speeds, and improved safety. Tests aimed at validating these benefits are ongoing, with encouraging results to date.

VoltaXplore will host Battery Day on April 5, 2022, in Montreal. Battery Day is an investor event that will showcase VoltaXplore's demonstration facility including its equipment and production processes and provide an opportunity for technical discussions and presentations with representatives from VoltaXplore, including senior management.

"VoltaXplore is making great progress and is on track toward meeting its expected milestones," said Pat D'Eramo, Chairman of VoltaXplore and President and CEO of Martinrea. "We remain excited about the venture, as we believe graphene-enhanced batteries have the potential to be a differentiated technology that could go a long way in addressing concerns around range and safety currently preventing more wide-scale adoption of electric vehicles. From Martinrea's perspective, combining our advanced lightweighting technologies with graphene-enhanced batteries is a big step forward in the EV space."

"I am delighted we joined a small group of companies in North America that are producing Li-ion batteries," said Soroush Nazarpour, President & CEO of VoltaXplore and NanoXplore. "Our focus is to integrate the supply chain of batteries in North America, which is of great interest to customers of batteries. Now that the facility is commissioned on-time and on-budget with satisfactory battery performance results, we are moving forward on optimizing our battery design for the electric vehicle market through testing with customers."

About VoltaXplore

VoltaXplore is a 50/50 joint venture between Martinrea International Inc. and NanoXplore Inc. aimed at commercializing and developing graphene-enhanced lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle market. VoltaXplore was established on April 15, 2021. Please visit www.voltaxplore.com .

About Martinrea International Inc.
Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com . Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook .

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca .

For further information, please contact:

NANOXPLORE CONTACT:
Soroush Nazarpour, President & CEO
NanoXplore Inc.
info@NanoXplore.ca
Tel: 514.935.1377

MARTINREA CONTACT:
Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing
Martinrea International Inc.
deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com
Tel: 248.392.9727
Mobile: 586.634.1766


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoXplore Inc. Announces Closing of $30 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA) (" NanoXplore " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of 6,522,00 Common Shares from treasury (the " Common Shares "), at a price of $4.60 per Common Share (the " Offering Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,001,200 (the " Offering ").

NanoXplore Inc. Announces $30 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA) (" NanoXplore " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 6,522,000 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $4.60 per Common Share (the " Issue Price ") and offer them to the public by way a prospectus supplement for total gross proceeds of $30,001,200 to the Company (the " Offering ").

NanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Company") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually on December 22, 2021. Altogether, 85,364,604 shares (53.99% of outstanding common shares) were accounted for at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Company's shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Company. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

NanoXplore Announces Acquisition of Canuck Compounders and Provides Financial Guidance

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Company") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company, announced today that it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canuck Compounders Inc. ("Canuck") for a total cash consideration of approximately $9.3 million subject to post-closing adjustments, which represents a multiple of approximately five times of the average EBITDA (1) of the last three years.

Canuck, a privately held plastic recycling compounder for the past 30 years, provides sustainable and engineered recycled plastic compounds for use in transportation, building and construction, agriculture and packaging markets. Canuck's manufacturing facility, based in Cambridge, Ontario, has a production capacity of approximately 40 million pounds annually.

NanoXplore Provides Update on Trading Activity

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is issuing this press release to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report currently.

The Company is also unaware of any material undisclosed change related to the Company that would explain the recent movements in the price of its common shares. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for both first-time and sophisticated investors.

From nanotechnology-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology investing has far-reaching effects that are quickly transforming the world as we know it. Graphene-based nanomaterial also has several applications across a wide range of industries, including renewable energy and medicine.

Here the Investing News Network provides a brief overview of what nanotech is, what the market looks like right now and what the nanotech industry's future could be. Read on to see if investing in nanotech stocks could work for your portfolio.

