VOC Energy Trust Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K

VOC Energy Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE Symbol — VOC) on March 24, 2026 filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the "SEC Filings" section of the Trust's website at http://voc.q4web.com/home/default.aspx as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .
Trust unitholders may also request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge by submitting a request in writing to:
VOC Energy Trust
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee
Elaina C. Rodgers
(713) 483-6020
601 Travis Street, Floor 16
Houston, TX 77002
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VOC Energy Trust
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee
Elaina C. Rodgers
(713) 483-6020
601 Travis Street, Floor 16
Houston, TX 77002