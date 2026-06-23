Centurion Announces Fully Subscribed $1,000,000 Private Placement

Centurion Announces Fully Subscribed $1,000,000 Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce it has arranged a (fully subscribed) non-brokered private placement offering of 19,047,619 Units priced at $0.0525 for proceeds of $1,000,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at $0.10 for one common share of the Company for a period of 3 years from closing. Financing proceeds are to be allocated for ongoing exploration, working capital and general corporate activities.

Closing is subject to final TSX-V Exchange approval. The common shares and warrants are subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance. In addition, the private placement subscribers have agreed to a contractual 12-month hold period from the time of closing.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.

"David G. Tafel"
President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
info@centurionminerals.com
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302615

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

centurion mineralsctn:cctsxv:ctnprecious metals investing
CTN:CC
Centurion Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Centurion Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals

Advancing gold exploration opportunities in Suriname’s emerging Guiana Shield gold district

Advancing gold exploration opportunities in Suriname’s emerging Guiana Shield gold district Keep Reading...
TomaGold Commences Audio-Frequency Magnetotelluric Survey at its Berrigan Mine Project

TomaGold Commences Audio-Frequency Magnetotelluric Survey at its Berrigan Mine Project

Highlights Advanced AMT Survey Designed to Unlock District-Scale Discovery Potential The survey aims to better define the district's structural architecture, identify deep conductive corridors associated with mineralized systems such as those observed in the Main and Deep Zones at the Berrigan... Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Announces Debt Settlement

Armory Mining Announces Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - June 19, 2026 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defence sectors, announces its... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Commences 24,000 M Diamond Drilling Program at San Francisco Gold Project

Goldgroup Commences 24,000 M Diamond Drilling Program at San Francisco Gold Project

Key objectives are to update the resource model, optimize the mine plan, provide new structural data and other technical information in preparation for re-starting mining operationsGoldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling for Maiden Tailings Mineral Resource Estimate at the Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling for Maiden Tailings Mineral Resource Estimate at the Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report that it has commenced a dedicated sonic-drilling campaign to define a potential initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) from the historic tailings at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project,... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Set to Expand La Colorada with Strong Drill Results and Key Permits

Heliostar Set to Expand La Colorada with Strong Drill Results and Key Permits

HIGHLIGHTS: Veta Madre drilling:10.9 m grading 22.1 g/t gold from 187.7 m, including 1.3 m grading 174 g/t gold40.8 m grading 2.23 g/t gold from 51.3 m, including 17.45 m grading 4.55 g/t gold147.2 m grading 0.70 g/t gold from 32.65 m, including 10.7 m grading 1.98 g/t gold20.65 m grading 3.35... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS FINAL POSITIVE RESULTS AND ANALYSIS FROM GRADE CONTROL DRILLING PROGRAM

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS FINAL POSITIVE RESULTS AND ANALYSIS FROM GRADE CONTROL DRILLING PROGRAM

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce final results and evaluation of the tight-spaced Grade Control ("GC") drilling program. Highlights and analysis from the Grade Control ("GC") drilling test area1:... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Centurion Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Centurion Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Successful $1.21M Placement

Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary May Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Lexaria's Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1 Has Begun Dosing on Schedule

Related News

uranium investing

Uranium Market Reset: Consolidation Today, Deficit Tomorrow

cleantech investing

Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

base metals investing

Red Metal Reports $397,500 in Warrant Exercises and Engages Marketing Consulting Firm

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper Claims, Outlines 2026 Work Program at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

oil and gas investing

Charbone Annonce Les Resultats De L'assemblee Generale Annuelle Et Extraordinaire Des Actionnaires Et L'octroi D'attributions D'actions

oil and gas investing

Charbone Announces Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders' Results and Grants Equity Awards

energy investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Canada Announce Upcoming Exploration and Drilling Plans for Summer 2026 at Preston Lake Uranium Project