Viva Gold Reports Additional Shallow, High-Grade Hits at the Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC May 13, 2026 TheNewswire Viva Gold Corp (TSXV: VAU,OTC:VAUCF; OTCQB: VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce additional results from the 2026 reverse-circulation ("RC") drill program at its Tonopah Gold Project ("Tonopah," or the "Project"). Tonopah is located on the prolific Walker Lane Mineral Trend in western Nevada, approximately a 30-minute drive south of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain Mine. This RC drill program has identified new areas of near surface, high-grade mineralization.
This drill program is designed to expand and infill gold mineralization, with the goal of upgrading inferred resources to a level that supports conversion to mineral reserves in the pre-feasibility study. Nineteen holes totaling 3,210 meters have been drilled, including three exploration holes targeting the Midway Hills prospect at Tonopah. Assay results have been received for eight holes (TG2601–TG2608); results for TG2601–TG2604 and preliminary data for TG2608 were disclosed on April 23, 2026. Assays for the remaining 11 holes are pending.
"We are very pleased with the results that we have received in this program. These new mineral intercepts are within the 2025 PEA resource shell in areas previously categorized as either waste or inferred mineralization. The results that we are seeing are potentially adding to shallow high-grade mineralization that can be mined early in the mine life and are likely to convert inferred mineralization to measured and indicated status while also adding new zones of inferred mineralization. These upgrades in both category and grade should help to reduce strip ratio and add to the economics of our ongoing pre-feasibility study for Tonopah," stated James Hesketh, President & CEO.
RC Drill Program Highlights
Highlights of our latest assay returns include:
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TG2606: 51.8 meters @ 2.34 grams per tonne (g/t Au), including 32 m at 3.14 g/t, which included 9.1 m @ 9.3 g/t, containing 1.5 m @ 26.3 g/t, all in five zones between 21.3- and 163.1-meters depth;
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TG2608: 65.5 m @ 0.48 g/t Au in four zones between 25.9- and 137.2-meters depth;
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TG2607:16.8 m @ 0.37 g/t in three zones between 56.4- and 115.8-meters depth.
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TG2605: 19.8 m @ 0.36 g/t in two zones between 62.5- and 123.4-meters depth
This drill program focuses on expanding and infilling gold mineralization, with the objective of upgrading inferred resources to support potential conversion to mineral reserves in pre-feasibility study. Nineteen drill holes totaling 3,210 meters have been completed in this program including three exploration holes drilled in the Midway Hills prospect area at Tonopah. Assay results have been received for holes TG2601 to TG2608 and assay returns are pending for the remaining 11 drill holes. Results for TG2601 to 2604 and prelims on 2608 were released on April 23, 2026.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
Viva Gold utilizes a well-documented system of inserting blanks and standards into the assay stream and has a strict chain of custody for samples taken by the Company. Assays taken by the Company are completed at independent laboratories which have internal quality assurance and quality control systems and procedures. Assays were performed by American Assay Laboratories Inc. of Reno, Nevada, by fire assay and ICP methods with gravimetric finish.
Qualified Person
James Hesketh, MMSA-QP, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Mr. Hesketh is not independent of the Company; he is an Officer and Director.
About Viva Gold Corp:
Viva Gold's 100%-owned Tonopah Gold Project is located within a large land position in established gold-mining country on the prolific Walker Lane Structural Trend in western Nevada, approximately a 30-minute drive south of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain Mine. Viva has defined a high-confidence gold mineral resource and has demonstrated the potential for an economically viable open-pit, heap leach/mill gold project through its 2025 preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). Viva Gold is committed to advancing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, consistent with management's core values.
Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year mining industry veteran who has led the development and construction of eight mines globally. The Board and management team include experienced mining professionals with expertise in exploration, project development, construction, and mine operations.
Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("VAU"), the OTCQB ("VAUCF"), and the Frankfurt Exchange ("7PB"). Viva currently has approximately 172 million shares outstanding. The Company is advancing its Tonopah Gold Project in mining-friendly Nevada with the support of institutional shareholders. More information is available on https://www.sedar.com and at www.vivagoldcorp.com.
For further information please contact:
James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
Graham Farrell, Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com
Forward-Looking Information :
This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to drilling operations and estimates of gold mineral resource at the Tonopah Gold Project. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, inflationary pressures, pandemics, and issues and delays related to permitting activities; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the potential for achieving targeted drill results, the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with drilling and mining operations; and the ability of Viva to fund its capital requirements. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Viva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.
Cautionary Note to Investors --- Investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable. United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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