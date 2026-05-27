Visible Gold Expands Exploration Portfolio With Acquisition of 250 KM² District-Scale Sakami Gold Project

- Acquisition of a 100% interest in the Sakami Gold Project, comprising 475 claims covering ~250 km² in the James Bay region of Québec
- Prime exploration location adjacent to major gold projects, including Lux Metals' La Grande deposit to the north and Fury Gold Mines' La Pointe deposit to the south
- Large-scale, underexplored gold property situated within a favourable Archean greenstone belt environment featuring multiple deposit models, including that of the Éléonore gold mine, and exhibiting a strong polymetallic signature (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb)
- More than $5 million invested in historical exploration by previous operators, with only limited drilling completed to date
- Multiple mineralized zones identified across the property highlight strong district-scale exploration potential.
Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("Visible Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's-length agreement dated May 26, 2026 (the " Agreement ") with Morocco Strategic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MCC) (the " Vendor ") to acquire a 100% interest in the Sakami property (" Sakami " or the " Property ") located in the James Bay Territory of Québec.
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Figure 1: Sakami Property located south of Lux Metals' La Grande deposit and north of Fury Gold's La Pointe deposit.
CEO QUOTE
Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and CEO of Visible Gold stated: "Over the last few months, we have strengthened the Company's exploration portfolio through the acquisition of a second district-scale gold project located in a rapidly emerging mining camp that includes the Éléonore gold mine and neighbouring deposits adjacent to our property. This acquisition aligns with our strategy of creating long-term shareholder value through the advancement of high-quality gold projects in proven mining districts. Sakami has already been the subject of extensive early-stage exploration, generating a large volume of valuable data that will help guide the design of our upcoming exploration and drilling programs."
SAKAMI DESCRIPTION
The Property comprises 475 claims covering ~250 km² and is strategically located along the contact between the Opinaca and La Grande subprovinces, one of the most significant geological structures in the James Bay region and host to numerous gold deposits. These include the Éléonore gold mine, which hosts proven and probable reserves of 10.1 Mt grading 5.05 g/t Au for approximately 1.6 million ounces of gold 1 , as well as Lux Metals' La Grande deposit located directly north of the Property and Fury Gold's La Pointe deposit situated directly to the south. Other significant gold deposits near the Opinaca - La Grande subprovinces include the Eau Claire, Cheechoo and Corvet deposits, reinforcing the interpretation of a district-scale gold camp.
More than $5 million has been invested by previous owners in exploration work at Sakami, including magnetic, TDEM and IP geophysical surveys, as well as multiple field campaigns involving prospecting, geological mapping, overburden stripping and trenching, and channel sampling. Exploration work also included limited diamond drilling programs.
Exploration work completed to date on Sakami has confirmed the presence of widespread hydrothermal alteration, significant structural deformation features, including shear zones, folding and mylonites, as well as sulfide mineralization consisting primarily of pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite, all of which are key indicators of robust mineralizing systems. These features are spatially associated with magnetic and IP geophysical anomalies, suggesting that the mineralization may form part of a broader and potentially continuous mineralized system.
Surface sampling has returned locally significant gold values, including assays of up to 3.09 g/t Au from outcrop samples and multiple anomalous results ranging from 0.5 g/t Au to 1.8 g/t Au. Channel sampling at the GoldenEye prospect returned approximately 1.02 g/t Au over 4.1 metres, indicating continuity over potentially mineable widths. Grab samples at the Lamarche showing returned anomalous gold values of up to 13,000 ppb Au, accompanied by elevated zinc, lead and copper values, highlighting the polymetallic nature of the system and the potential for by-product credits. In addition, grab samples of the Transtaiga showing assayed up to 2,630 ppb Au. (Source GM 72361)
The presence of multiple mineralized zones, including Lamarche, GoldenEye and Transtaiga, highlights the district-scale potential of Sakami rather than that of a single isolated occurrence. Importantly, the Property remains largely underexplored, with only limited trenching, surface sampling and drilling completed to date, leaving significant discovery upside through systematic geophysical surveys and targeted diamond drilling programs.
A review of regional drilling activity also reveals a notable gap in drill coverage on Sakami compared to the more advanced La Grande and La Pointe projects located along strike to the northeast and southwest, respectively. This lack of historical drilling further underscores the Property's exploration potential.
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|See Cautionary Note Regarding Proven and Probable Reserves on the Éléonore Mine below.
ACQUISITION TERMS
As consideration for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Property, Visible Gold will issue the Vendor 4,000,000 common shares of the Company upon closing and grant the Vendor a 1% NSR royalty, which may be repurchased by the Company for $1 million. The common shares will be subject to a voluntary three-year resale restriction, with 400,000 common shares to be released four months following closing and 1.2 million common shares to be released on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the closing date (the " Voluntary Resale Restriction ").
The Agreement is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares to be issued pursuant to the Agreement are, in addition to the Voluntary Resale Restriction, subject to a regulatory resale restriction period of four months and one day.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43‑101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "). Mr. Martin has reviewed and verified the historical assay results and noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Martin do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the historical assay data and exploration results disclosed in this news release.
Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization on the Sakami Project. While they are useful for identifying areas of interest and guiding further exploration, they should not be relied upon as an indicator of the average grade or extent of mineralization.
This press release may also reference historical mineral resource estimates on nearby properties. These estimates are considered relevant as they provide an indication of the exploration potential of the property; however, they were prepared by previous operators and have not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person. The historical estimates may not have been prepared in accordance with current standards as defined by NI 43-101 and should not be relied upon.
The Company cautions that mineralization observed on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on its own properties. While such occurrences may provide regional geological context, they do not imply continuity of mineralization, similar grades, or the presence of economically recoverable resources on the Company's claims. Exploration results and geological interpretations on neighbouring properties have not been verified by the Company and should not be relied upon as an indication of the potential of the Company's projects.
Cautionary Note regarding Proven and Probable Reserves on the Éléonore Mine
Readers are cautioned that technical information relating to the proven and probable reserves on the Éléonore mine (the " Éléonore Information ") has been obtained from a press release of Newmont Corporation dated February 20, 2025 (the " Newmont Press Release ") and such Éléonore Information has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person but is believed to be reasonably reliable. While the Company has determined that such Éléonore Information is relevant to the Property given that the Property and Éléonore mine are both located along the contact between the Opinaca and La Grande subprovinces in the same mining district. Readers are also cautioned to not place undue reliance on the Éléonore Information as it is not necessary indicative of the mineralization that may be encountered on the Property and the information relating to the Éléonore mine does not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Property.
Adoption of Semi-Annual Financial Reporting
The Company also announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting (" SAR "). This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (" CBO 51-933 ").
CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden of quarterly reporting. As a result of adopting SAR, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A ") for the three-month period ended October 31 and the nine-month period ended April 30 of each applicable fiscal year. Accordingly, the initial interim period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2026. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of July 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of January 31), and related MD&A's. The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations .
About Visible Gold Mines Inc.
Visible Gold Mines (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Québec.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Visible Gold Mines, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including, if the transaction described in this news release (the " Transaction ") will occur, or if does when the closing date will occur, if regulatory approval will be obtained for each of the Company and the Vendor, and if any benefit for the Company's shareholders will occur or what will be the actual benefits the Company will derive from the Property and the Transaction. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Visible Gold Mines' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Risks" and "Risk Factors" in Visible Gold Mines' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Visible Gold Mines does not intend, nor does Visible Gold Mines undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
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For further information, please contact:
Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (819) 762-0107
Email: jmlacoste@visiblegoldmines.com
Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com