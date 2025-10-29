Visa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Visa (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.
On Wednesday, November 12, Chris Suh, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.
On Tuesday, November 18, Mr. Suh will present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. The discussion will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.
On Tuesday, December 2, Oliver Jenkyn, Group President, Global Markets, will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:55 a.m. Mountain Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.
Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event and available on the Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com .
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029894355/en/
Investor Relations: Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com
Media Relations: Fletcher Cook, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com