Visa Spending Study Shows How Americans Will Use AI to Plan, Book and Spend on Winter Sports

New U.S. findings highlight the rise of Gen AI‑driven trip planning, strong domestic travel preferences, and growing excitement ahead of The Olympic and Paralympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Visa today released new U.S. insights from its multi-market Winter Sports Study, revealing a strong resurgence in winter travel interest ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics - and marking the first Winter Games where Gen AI is widely used by consumers for research and planning. The research shows that as interest in winter sports surges and domestic travel remains strong, AI is rapidly moving into the mainstream of how people discover destinations, plan trips and shop for winter experiences.
Simplified Winter Planning
Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Winter Games where Gen AI is widely integrated into consumer decision‑making. 55% of U.S. respondents say they are considering using AI to plan a winter vacation, while 40% have already used AI tools to plan or book their most recent winter trip. Travelers cite "saving time" (71%) as the biggest benefit, using AI to compare destinations, build itineraries and buy or rent equipment. Many are even using tools such as AI itinerary builders and smart gear‑rental recommendations, a shift that is moving AI-powered winter travel planning from a niche behavior to a new default.
"The lead‑up to the Winter Olympics is always a cultural moment, but this year we're witnessing an entirely new era of participation and commerce," said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa . "AI is changing how fans discover winter sports, where they choose to travel, and how they engage with the season. These insights don't just tell us what people are doing – they uncover what inspires them. And with technology reshaping participation and spending in real time, it signals how culture and commerce are converging in ways like never before."
U.S. Travel Trends: Domestic Destinations Dominate
As excitement builds toward the events happening around Milano Cortina 2026, Americans show a strong preference for staying stateside for visits to the slopes:
- 66% of U.S. respondents say the United States is their top winter vacation destination, far ahead of Switzerland (8%) and Canada (5%).
- Travelers choose destinations primarily for ease of travel (43%), value for money (39%), and familiarity (29%) when selecting destinations.
- And 58% report that the Olympics inspire them to participate in winter sports - from mountain resorts to city skating experiences across the country.
Winter Sports Commerce: From Shopping to Snowboarding
Visa's Winter Sports Study highlights that winter‑related spending among U.S. travelers remains robust:
- Shopping (41%) , sports (33%) , and wellness/spa (30%) rank as the most valued experiences.
- Activities Americans are most likely to book for their next trip include snowboarding (44%) and ice skating (41%).
- Top winter purchases include clothing (61%).
How Technology Accelerates Commerce
AI is reshaping winter travel and spending in real time, from itinerary‑building tools to smart purchase recommendations that guide consumers through their winter journeys.
"AI is no longer a tool reserved for the experts - it's becoming a part of everyday life for travelers and consumers," said Rajat Taneja, President of Technology, Visa . "We're seeing people use AI to make faster, smarter and more confident decisions about how they spend their time and money, transforming winter sports commerce and opening new opportunities for innovation across the travel ecosystem."
A pivotal Olympic Moment for Technology and Behavior
Visa's findings point to a transformational moment at the intersection of winter sports, technology, and consumer behavior as the first Winter Games powered by AI approaches. American consumers are embracing winter sports, favoring domestic destinations and quickly integrating AI into their travel decisions, signaling a new era where winter travel is more accessible, more personalized and more technology‑powered than ever before.
