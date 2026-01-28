Visa Spending Study Shows How Americans Will Use AI to Plan, Book and Spend on Winter Sports

New U.S. findings highlight the rise of Gen AI‑driven trip planning, strong domestic travel preferences, and growing excitement ahead of The Olympic and Paralympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Visa today released new U.S. insights from its multi-market Winter Sports Study, revealing a strong resurgence in winter travel interest ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics - and marking the first Winter Games where Gen AI is widely used by consumers for research and planning. The research shows that as interest in winter sports surges and domestic travel remains strong, AI is rapidly moving into the mainstream of how people discover destinations, plan trips and shop for winter experiences.

Simplified Winter Planning

Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Winter Games where Gen AI is widely integrated into consumer decision‑making. 55% of U.S. respondents say they are considering using AI to plan a winter vacation, while 40% have already used AI tools to plan or book their most recent winter trip. Travelers cite "saving time" (71%) as the biggest benefit, using AI to compare destinations, build itineraries and buy or rent equipment. Many are even using tools such as AI itinerary builders and smart gear‑rental recommendations, a shift that is moving AI-powered winter travel planning from a niche behavior to a new default.

"The lead‑up to the Winter Olympics is always a cultural moment, but this year we're witnessing an entirely new era of participation and commerce," said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa . "AI is changing how fans discover winter sports, where they choose to travel, and how they engage with the season. These insights don't just tell us what people are doing – they uncover what inspires them. And with technology reshaping participation and spending in real time, it signals how culture and commerce are converging in ways like never before."

U.S. Travel Trends: Domestic Destinations Dominate

As excitement builds toward the events happening around Milano Cortina 2026, Americans show a strong preference for staying stateside for visits to the slopes:

  • 66% of U.S. respondents say the United States is their top winter vacation destination, far ahead of Switzerland (8%) and Canada (5%).
  • Travelers choose destinations primarily for ease of travel (43%), value for money (39%), and familiarity (29%) when selecting destinations.
  • And 58% report that the Olympics inspire them to participate in winter sports - from mountain resorts to city skating experiences across the country.

Winter Sports Commerce: From Shopping to Snowboarding

Visa's Winter Sports Study highlights that winter‑related spending among U.S. travelers remains robust:

  • Shopping (41%) , sports (33%) , and wellness/spa (30%) rank as the most valued experiences.
  • Activities Americans are most likely to book for their next trip include snowboarding (44%) and ice skating (41%).
  • Top winter purchases include clothing (61%).

How Technology Accelerates Commerce

AI is reshaping winter travel and spending in real time, from itinerary‑building tools to smart purchase recommendations that guide consumers through their winter journeys.

"AI is no longer a tool reserved for the experts - it's becoming a part of everyday life for travelers and consumers," said Rajat Taneja, President of Technology, Visa . "We're seeing people use AI to make faster, smarter and more confident decisions about how they spend their time and money, transforming winter sports commerce and opening new opportunities for innovation across the travel ecosystem."

A pivotal Olympic Moment for Technology and Behavior

Visa's findings point to a transformational moment at the intersection of winter sports, technology, and consumer behavior as the first Winter Games powered by AI approaches. American consumers are embracing winter sports, favoring domestic destinations and quickly integrating AI into their travel decisions, signaling a new era where winter travel is more accessible, more personalized and more technology‑powered than ever before.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Media Contacts
Jackie Dresch - jdresch@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

visavnyse-vfintech-investing
V
The Conversation (0)
A2 Gold (TSXV:AUAU)

A2GOLD COMMENCES 30,000-METRE DRILL PROGRAM AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT

DRILLING WILL TEST MULTIPLE HIGH PRIORITY TARGETS INCLUDING CONTINUITY OF MINERALIZATION BETWEEN THE MCINTOSH AND CASTLE DEPOSITS A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce the commencement of its fully funded 30,000-metre reverse... Keep Reading...
LAURION Reports Additional High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc Intersections at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zones, Confirming Structural Continuity Along the Mineralized Corridor

LAURION Reports Additional High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc Intersections at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zones, Confirming Structural Continuity Along the Mineralized Corridor

(TheNewswire) Drill Hole Highlights LBX25-098 12.50 – 14.00 m: 1.50 m @ 10.38 g/t Au, 15.73 g/t Ag, 0.70% Zn Including: 12.50 – 13.20 m: 0.70 m @ 22.10 g/t Au, 32.10 g/t Ag, 1.39% Zn and 139.00 – 140.00 m: 1.00 m @ 5.64 g/t Au, 0.70 g/t Ag, 0.02% Zn Drill Hole Highlights – LBX25-099 55.70 –... Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Black, P. Eng., as Corporate Secretary of the Company after the resignation of Errol Farr, CPA effective... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Business Combination With Goldgroup Mining

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Business Combination With Goldgroup Mining

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the " Company ," " we ," " our ," or " GRC ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement and plan of merger (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSX-V: GGA; OTC: GGAZF) (" Goldgroup... Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic") (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Change of Company Name and ASX Code

Expansion of SVN-015 into Depression Following Positive Preclinical Data

Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Related News

gold-investing

Change of Company Name and ASX Code

rare-earth-investing

Rare Earths 2040 Outlook: Australia’s Place in the Ex-China Market

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Five-Fold Increase in Solar Glass Offtake with Sengi Solar from 20,000 to 100,000 Tonnes per Year Priced at USD 750 per Tonne

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities Report