Visa Direct and UnionPay International Will Extend Global Money Movement Network to Billions of Cards in Chinese Mainland

By connecting Visa Direct's card network to UnionPay International's (UPI) MoneyExpress platform, Visa Direct will unlock real‑time 1 cross‑border money movement in one of the world's largest remittance corridors

At Web Summit Qatar, Visa (NYSE:V) and UnionPay International (UPI) announced an agreement to enable cross-border money movement into Chinese Mainland through Visa Direct. Once fully rolled out, clients will be able to send cross-border remittances and business-to-consumer payouts to more than 95 percent of UnionPay International debit cardholders in Chinese Mainland, through a single connection.

By connecting Visa Direct's global money movement network to UPI's MoneyExpress platform, Visa will provide a more seamless, secure, and transparent way for consumers and businesses worldwide to send money into Chinese Mainland, one of the world's largest remittance destinations. This milestone showcases Visa's commitment to opening global corridors and extending reliable money movement capabilities to people and businesses worldwide.

�Global business now moves at internet speed, but money hasn't always kept pace," said Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct. "By expanding Visa Direct's reach through UnionPay International, we're shrinking the world again not through tests or theory, but through real, critical infrastructure operating at massive scale, speed and reliability."

The connection will support a broad set of cross‑border use cases, including creator and freelancer payouts, contractor disbursements, reimbursements, and family remittances. As platforms, marketplaces and employers operate without borders, these payments and payouts increasingly require the ability to reliably reach people using global scale and real‑time delivery.

"Cross‑border remittances are a key livelihood link connecting personal life, economic activity, and financial needs across borders, and are an important part of UnionPay's international strategy," said Larry Wang, CEO of UnionPay International. "This cooperation with Visa represents a precise alignment of the two sides' strengths and is also an active response to the digitalization and convenience trends in global cross‑border remittances. It will allow more overseas users to enjoy low‑cost, high‑efficiency, and trustworthy cross‑border remittance services, while delivering business growth to partners at home and abroad and supporting the development of a broader, more efficient global cross‑border remittance service ecosystem."

Visa Direct continues to scale as a foundational layer of the global economy – helping clients unlock new markets, improve liquidity, and deliver faster, more predictable payment experiences worldwide. The expanded Visa Direct connection to UnionPay International is expected to be available starting in the first half of 2026.

"Whether it's a creator getting paid, a contractor receiving earnings or a family sending support across borders, reach and reassurance are everything," added Platonova. "Expanding Visa Direct into one of the world's largest, most complex markets will bring that trust to life at scale, where reliability and reach matter most."

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

____________________

1 Availability and speed of funds vary by receiving institution and region and may be subject to regulatory and compliance checks.

Media Contacts:
Aaron Gould, aagould@visa.com

