Visa and World Bank Group Announce New Risk-Sharing Initiative to Expand Digital Payments and Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group focused on the private sector, are partnering on an innovative risk-sharing initiative designed to help expand financial inclusion by increasing access to digital financial services in emerging markets.

Under the agreement, IFC will share credit settlement risk for Visa transactions associated with enrolled financial institutions, enabling these institutions to connect more underbanked consumers and small businesses to digital payments. The facility is expected to support approximately $200 million in risk sharing over five years, with an initial focus on 14 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and reach approximately 50 financial institutions with below-investment grade ratings.

Together, Visa and IFC aim to help financial institutions enable millions more people and small businesses to save, spend, borrow, grow, and participate more fully in the formal economy.

"Access to digital payments can help unlock economic opportunity," said Paul Fabara, Visa's Chief Risk and Client Services Officer. "Through this first-of-its-kind partnership with IFC, Visa will help financial institutions bring secure and reliable payment solutions to more people and small businesses in emerging markets. Together, we can expand financial inclusion and help more communities participate in and benefit from the global economy."

"This initiative exemplifies the power of innovation and partnership to expand economic opportunity where it is needed most," said Mohamed Gouled, IFC's Vice President of Products & Clients. "By reducing constraints that limit the participation of financial institutions, we are enabling greater access to digital payment solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs across emerging markets. This will help them reach new customers, scale their operations, and create jobs. Ultimately, this is how financial inclusion drives sustainable growth and delivers lasting impact."

Digital financial services can help increase the speed, security, and transparency of transactions, while giving consumers and businesses more ways to participate in the global economy. By helping financial institutions access Visa's global network, this partnership will support broader participation in digital payment ecosystems across emerging markets.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Media Contact
press@visa.com

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