Visa and TIFF Renew Partnership, Bringing Fans Even Closer to the Films, Talent and Festival Experiences They Love

Visa Canada and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) today announced a multi-year extension of their longstanding partnership. As Visa approaches 30 years as a TIFF partner in 2027, the renewal reinforces a shared commitment to one of the world's leading film festivals. Together, Visa and TIFF will continue bringing audiences closer to the films, talent and experiences that make TIFF a defining cultural moment each year, while continuing to drive community impact and economic growth in Canada.
Visa's data from last year's festival highlights TIFF's substantial impact on Toronto's economy:
- TIFF 2025 Spending: Local small business spending rose 10% year-over-year, while overall spending in the TIFF Zone grew 10%.
- International Tourism: Foreign visitor spending hit a record high—up 15% year-over-year—accounting for 20% of all local commerce during the festival.
- Long-Term Growth (Since 2022): The number of small businesses operating in the TIFF Zone expanded by 30%, driving a 20% increase in small business sales.
These metrics demonstrate how world-class events like TIFF create a vibrant "pop-up economy", driving tourism, boosting local business growth, and stimulating broader economic activity across communities.
"For nearly three decades, Visa has been proud to partner with TIFF, one of the world's most influential film festivals," said Michiel Wielhouwer, President and Country Manager, Visa Canada. "Each year, TIFF brings together films, storytellers, talent and audiences from around the world, creating excitement across the city and meaningful benefits for local businesses. We're thrilled to extend this important partnership and continue giving Visa cardholders opportunities to get closer to the Festival experiences they love. We also believe TIFF should be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere, and we're proud to support programs that help more people experience the films, stories and conversations that make the Festival so special."
As part of the renewed partnership, Visa will continue to provide Visa cardholders with early access to tickets and elevated Festival experiences through priority lines and lounges at the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre and Roy Thomson Hall.
For 51 years, TIFF has brought audiences together to celebrate bold storytelling, global cinema and the creative talent shaping the future of film.
"Visa has been an excellent partner to TIFF for nearly three decades, and we're grateful for their continued commitment to our Festival," said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. "Their support helps us create memorable experiences that bring people closer to the films and artists they love, and we're thrilled to continue this partnership and look forward to celebrating many more years of shared experiences together."
Visa Sharing the Screen is a core part of the renewed partnership, expanding access to TIFF for community organizations and underserved audiences. This September, the program will distribute 500 complimentary screening tickets and host a special Creator Talk with director Rebeca Huntt and soccer icon Megan Rapinoe in support of their documentary RAPINOE, premiering at this year's Festival.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.
Media Contact
Mohamad Zigby, canadamediainquiries@visa.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/701d47c3-238e-4e4d-887c-cf95c61273a7