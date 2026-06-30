Visa: AI and Digital Commerce Power Global Economy Growth Amid Rising Costs

The global economy is expected to grow 2.4% in 2026, according to Visa Business and Economic Insights' (VBEI) 2026 Midyear Global Economic Outlook. While higher energy prices are squeezing household budgets and creating fresh challenges, a surge in business investment—particularly in artificial intelligence, clean energy, and strategic industries—is helping offset the strain on consumers and keep the economy moving forward.

"As digital commerce continues to reshape how people shop and pay, consumers are finding more ways to compare prices and stretch their budgets, helping to keep inflation in check," said Wayne Best, chief economist at Visa. "We're also seeing business investment rising sharply, with companies building out AI, clean energy and stronger supply chains at levels we haven't seen since 2010—a trend that is helping support global growth."

The report explores three forces shaping the global economy: resilient consumers adjusting rather than retreating, digital commerce acting as a relief valve on prices, and a wave of business investment powering through uncertainty.

Consumer spending is adjusting, not collapsing

Even as higher costs weigh on household budgets, VBEI data shows discretionary spending holding relatively steady—evidence that consumers are adapting their behavior and seeking deals rather than pulling back sharply. Increasingly, that deal-seeking is happening online, where shoppers can compare prices and find lower-cost alternatives more easily than ever.

Digital commerce helps contain prices

In smaller, "peripheral" cities, online adoption has nearly doubled since before the pandemic—rising from about 31% to 56% across the nearly 600 cities VBEI analyzed. The trend spans markets as varied as Bern, Switzerland, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, where online shopping has climbed sharply since 2019. As more shoppers gain the power to compare prices and find alternatives, these markets are seeing stronger competition and lower inflation, helping ease the pressure on households as energy costs climb.

A global investment boom is powering growth

The global economy has entered its strongest industrial investment cycle since 2010. Capital spending by the world's three largest economies—the U.S., EU, and China—is rising in tandem as businesses race to build out AI capabilities, transition to cleaner energy sources, and secure strategic supply chains. This broad-based uptick in investment is helping carry the economy.

Key Takeaways

Are consumers pulling back as costs rise?

Visa economists describe the current environment as "more like adjustment than collapse." Even as higher costs weigh on household budgets, discretionary spending is holding relatively steady, with tentative signs of firming—evidence that consumers are adapting their behavior and seeking deals rather than retreating. This also marks a softer starting point than earlier in the decade, which should limit how high prices ultimately climb.

How is digital commerce helping?

By giving consumers more ways to find value. As online shopping spreads beyond major hubs into smaller, "peripheral" markets, shoppers can compare prices and find lower-cost alternatives more easily. Markets with higher online penetration are seeing stronger price competition and lower inflation—extending the inflation-constraining effects of digital commerce into more communities.

What is keeping growth on track?

A broad-based surge in business investment. The global economy has entered its strongest industrial investment cycle since 2010, with the U.S., EU, and China investing in tandem across AI, clean energy, and strategic supply chains. As this investment broadens into jobs, it is helping support household spending and carry the economy through higher energy costs.

Access the full report at https://usa.visa.com/partner-with-us/visa-consulting-analytics/economic-insights/2026-another-precedent-shattering-year.html

About VBEI's 2026 Midyear Global Economic Outlook

Visa Business and Economic Insights' (VBEI) 2026 Midyear Global Economic Outlook provides analysis of global economic trends, consumer behavior and the evolution of digital commerce, based on proprietary Visa transaction data, economic modeling and analysis of emerging trends.

About Visa Business and Economic Insights (VBEI)

Visa Business and Economic Insights (VBEI) provides data-driven analysis of global economic trends, consumer spending patterns and the evolution of digital commerce, drawing on proprietary VisaNet transaction data, economic modeling and third-party research. The team publishes regular research across macroeconomics, consumer behavior and payments innovation. To subscribe: https://globalclient.visa.com/visaeconomicnews-subscribe

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to, among other things, our economic outlook. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "projects," "could," "should," "will," "continue" and other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. We describe risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements in our filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

The views, opinions, and/or estimates, as the case may be ("views"), expressed herein are those of the Visa Business and Economic Insights team and do not necessarily reflect those of Visa executive management or other Visa employees and affiliates. This presentation and content, including estimated economic forecasts, statistics, and indexes are intended for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for operational, marketing, legal, technical, tax, financial or other advice and do not in any way reflect actual or forecasted Visa operational or financial performance. Visa neither makes any warranty or representation as to the completeness or accuracy of the views contained herein, nor assumes any liability or responsibility that may result from reliance on such views. These views are often based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact:
Raelle Alfaro | press@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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