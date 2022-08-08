Energy Investing News

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSX.V: VUI) (" Virginia Energy " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Mullin as President of the Company.

Mr. Mullin was most recently the CEO and Director of QuestEx Gold & Copper, prior to its sale.  He has over 20 years of experience in resource investing, corporate finance and private equity. Mr. Mullin began his career as a Financial Analyst in Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs, and subsequently worked at Invesco Ltd. and Millennium Global Investments Ltd. He is currently a Partner and Director of Mount Arvon Partners LLC and serves as an independent Director of Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. and FireFox Gold Corp. Mr. Mullin has a B.A. from Harvard University .

"Virginia Energy is very pleased to welcome Mr. Mullin as its President. Joe's background with resource companies and in particular his experience with mergers and acquisitions are strong assets which will boost the Virginia Energy team as we chart our course," stated Walter Coles Sr. , CEO of Virginia Energy.

Subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, the Company has granted Mr. Mullin 500,000 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") vesting if rafter two years, or on a Change of Control ("CoC") transaction.

About Virginia Energy

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. is a uranium development and exploration company. The Company holds a 100% controlling interest in the advanced stage Coles Hill uranium project located in south central Virginia, USA .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

VIRGINIA ENERGY RESOURCES INC.

"Walter Coles Sr."
Walter Coles, Sr.
President & CEO

Certain of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, implications regarding the successful or unsuccessful closing of a private placement financing, or statements relating to filing of a lawsuit in federal court against the Commonwealth of Virginia . Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information generally express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, or assumptions regarding future events or performance, they do not constitute historical fact and they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information contained in this release are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

SOURCE Virginia Energy Resources Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c3909.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Virginia Energy Resources Inc.VUI:CATSXV:VUIEnergy Investing
VUI:CA
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ValOre Reports Initial Trench Results at Galante East Target, Pedra Branca, including 53 m grading 0.59 g/t 2PGE+Au, 31 m grading 0.83 g/t 2PGE+Au and 4 m grading 3.86 g/t 2PGE+Au

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced initial trench assay results from the Galante East target ("Galante East") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"ValOre's exploration team continues to successfully utilize Trado ® auger drilling and trenching to identify near surface palladium-platinum mineralization at multiple targets property wide," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The trench results at Galante East confirm the presence of in-situ PGE mineralization, demonstrate potential continuity of target chromite-bearing ultramafic rocks over 2.5 km of trend, and warrant follow-up testing in future drill programs."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Continues to Intersect Shallow Uranium Mineralization; Reports Ten New Drill Holes with Elevated Radioactivity

Baselode Continues to Intersect Shallow Uranium Mineralization; Reports Ten New Drill Holes with Elevated Radioactivity

  • Elevated radioactivity intersected in 10 new drill holes at ACKIO, including;
    • 1,687 cps over 26.9 m at 90.9 m in hole AK22-069
    • 875 cps over 27.7 m at 106.2 m in hole AK22-066
  • Nine drill holes intersected elevated radioactivity results within 100 m true vertical depth from surface
  • Regional exploration drill target intersected pentlandite (nickel) within massive sulphides in hole HK22-007
  • A total of 22,277.7 metres were completed in 76 drill holes at ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the final sixteen drill hole results from the now-complete 2022 diamond drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"Our success at ACKIO this year has exceeded our expectations. We've grown ACKIO very quickly with over 22,000 metres having been drilled since February.  The final drill holes of the Program continued to intersect near-surface mineralization, expanding the footprint of known mineralization at shallow depths.  The discovery of uranium mineralization just 25 metres below surface puts ACKIO into a rare category with near-surface open pit mined Athabasca uranium deposits.  Our objective now is to incorporate all the data we have collected this year, including recently flown airborne geophysical surveys, to refine our geological models, to determine mineralized vectors at ACKIO, and to assess the required drill hole density for completing a mineral resource estimate for ACKIO.  Once complete we plan to return to ACKIO with an aggressive drill campaign to discover more uranium mineralization," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre's Second Core Rig Commences Drilling, with First Drill Intercepting Multiple Zones of Shallow Radioactivity at Dipole Uranium Target, Angilak Property

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today provided an update on the 4,500 metre ("m") core program at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

"Two diamond drill rigs are now drilling at Dipole as part of a 4,500-metre program to test the Dipole and J4 West uranium targets," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The first rig has intercepted multiple shallow zones of strong radioactivity, including 12,000 CPS at 56 m vertical depth, and 9,361 CPS at 98 m vertical depth in drill hole 22-DP-002. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
US Shareholders Now Have Easier Access to VVC Shares as Trading Commences on the OTCQB Market

US Shareholders Now Have Easier Access to VVC Shares as Trading Commences on the OTCQB Market

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC "), is pleased to announce that its common shares have been qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States and trading will commence under the symbol " VVCVF ", at the open of market on August 1, 2022. The Company's common shares will continue to trade in its home jurisdiction on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " VVC.V " as well.

"Trading on the OTCQB represents a significant step towards our larger business goals as it provides additional volume for VVC investors in both the United States and Canada by allowing U.S. investors to more easily access VVC shares," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO. "We look forward to aligning with a broader group of U.S. investors interested in growth-driven portfolios like ours."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Now Trading on OTCQX Platform

CanAlaska Now Trading on OTCQX Platform

USA investors to gain better access to quotes and trading

New uranium discovery in Athabasca Basin advancing

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×