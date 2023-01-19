Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Energy Investing News

Virginia Energy Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Virginia Energy Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) (" Virginia Energy " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that, at its special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held today, shareholders approved the Company's previously announced acquisition by Consolidated Uranium Inc. ( TSXV: CUR, OTCQB: CURUF ) (" Consolidated Uranium ").

As previously announced on November 15, 2022 , the acquisition will be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving, among others, the Company and Consolidated Uranium (the " Arrangement "). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Virginia Energy shareholders will receive 0.26 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of Consolidated Uranium (each whole share, a " CUR Share ") for each common share of Virginia Energy (each, a " Virginia Energy Share ") held (the " Consideration "). Outstanding Virginia Energy stock options will be exchanged for replacement options to acquire CUR Shares adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio and outstanding Virginia Energy restricted share units (each, an " RSU ") will vest and be settled for Virginia Energy Shares and then be exchanged for the Consideration under the Arrangement.

The detailed voting results regarding the special resolution to approve the Arrangement, the ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the RSU plan of the Company (the " RSU Plan ") and the ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the prior grant of RSUs to Joseph Mullin , President of the Company, are as follows:

  • With respect to the resolution to approve the Arrangement, a total of 27,889,962 Virginia Energy Shares were voted, representing 39.99% of the total issued and outstanding Virginia Energy Shares. Of the votes cast, 27,809,159 Virginia Energy Shares, or 99.71%, were voted in favour of the resolution. Of the votes cast by minority shareholders (being those Virginia Energy Shares beneficially owned or controlled by shareholders other than the Walter Coles, Sr., whose votes must be excluded from the minority vote in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ) 15,510,214 Virginia Energy Shares, or 99.48%, were voted in favour of the resolution.
  • With respect to the resolution to adopt the RSU Plan, a total of 27,889,962 Virginia Energy Shares were voted, representing 39.99% of the total issued and outstanding Virginia Energy Shares. Of the votes cast by shareholders, 25,008,797 Virginia Energy Shares, or 89.67%, were voted in favour of the resolution.
  • With respect to the resolution to ratify and approve the prior grant of RSUs to Joseph Mullin , President of the Company, a total of 27,810,962 Virginia Energy Shares were voted, representing 39.92% of the total issued and outstanding Virginia Energy Shares of disinterested shareholders (being holders of Virginia Energy Shares other than Joseph Mullin ). Of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders, 27,551,570 Virginia Energy Shares, or 99.07%, were voted in favour of the resolution.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to receipt of the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and certain other customary closing conditions. The application for the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia is scheduled for January 23, 2023 . Assuming that all conditions to closing of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, the Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about January 24, 2023 .

Following the completion of the Arrangement, the Virginia Energy Shares will be de-listed from, and will not be available for trading on, the TSX Venture Exchange. An application will be made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions following the completion of the Arrangement.

About Virginia Energy

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. is a uranium development and exploration company. The Company holds a 100% controlling interest in the advanced stage Coles Hill uranium project located in south central Virginia, USA .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

VIRGINIA ENERGY RESOURCES INC.

"Walter Coles Sr."
Walter Coles, Sr.
President & CEO

Certain of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, implications regarding the consummation and timing of the Arrangement; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Arrangement; and timing, receipt and anticipated effects of court, regulatory and other consents and approvals. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information generally express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, or assumptions regarding future events or performance, they do not constitute historical fact and they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such information or statements. Such factors include, amongst others, risks related to failure to receive approval by the required court, regulatory and other consents and approvals to effect the Arrangement, the possibility that the Arrangement could be terminated under certain circumstances. Forward-looking statements and information contained in this release are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

SOURCE Virginia Energy Resources Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c5005.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Virginia Energy Resources Inc.VUI:CATSXV:VUIEnergy Investing
VUI:CA
Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities the management information circular and related meeting materials (the " Meeting Materials ") of the Company for use at the special meeting (the "Meeting ") of Virginia Energy shareholders (the " Shareholders ") to be held in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving, among others, the Company and Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" Consolidated Uranium " or " CUR "), as previously announced on November 15, 2022 (the " Arrangement "). The Company has also mailed copies of the Meeting Materials to Shareholders entitled to vote on the Arrangement at the Meeting.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy") is pleased to announce that it has closed its concurrent private placement (the " Concurrent Private Placement ") in connection with the proposed acquisition of Virginia Energy by Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" Consolidated Uranium ") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement, which was previously announced on November 15, 2022 (the " Acquisition "). Under the terms of the Concurrent Private Placement, Virginia Energy issued, on a non-brokered private placement basis, 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Virginia Energy (each, a " Virginia Energy Share ") to Consolidated Uranium at a price of $0.50 per Virginia Energy Share, for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 .  The Concurrent Private Placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.  As a result of the completion of the Concurrent Private Placement, Consolidated Uranium owns approximately 3.0% of the issued and outstanding Virginia Energy Shares.  No finder's fee was payable in connection with the Concurrent Private Placement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidated Uranium Announces Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources, Securing the Largest Undeveloped Uranium Deposit in the U.S.

Consolidated Uranium Announces Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources, Securing the Largest Undeveloped Uranium Deposit in the U.S.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) and Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which Consolidated Uranium will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Virginia Energy (the " Virginia Energy Shares ") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the " Transaction "). Virginia Energy owns 100% of the Coles Hill Uranium Project (" Coles Hill " or the " Project ") located in south central Virginia, United States, which is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the U.S. and among the largest projects by total uranium resources in the world. The Project is held through a subsidiary of Virginia Energy, Virginia Uranium, Inc., which controls the mineral rights, certain surface rights, and leasehold development and operating rights at Coles Hill.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virginia Energy Announces Appointment of Joseph Mullin as President

Virginia Energy Announces Appointment of Joseph Mullin as President

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSX.V: VUI) (" Virginia Energy " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Mullin as President of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 41,119 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground along the Cable Bay Shear Zone in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan.  The newly acquired claims are contiguous with the Company's Ursa property ("Ursa" or the "Property"), which now boasts over 60 km of strike length and 57,000 ha of coverage over the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a large and fertile structural corridor with known uranium occurrences. Historical drilling on the newly acquired claims has intersected anomalous uranium mineralization that was never adequately followed up, with the vast majority of the corridor completely untested.  The additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking and cash consideration paid to an arm's-length property vendor, with total acquisition costs of approximately $53,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca Basin

25 Kilometres of Roughrider Mineralized Corridor Staked

Highly Anomalous Lake Sediment Sample Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow

Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the commencement of drilling at its 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

"At our Osprey Zone and the nearby Radon Lake Zone, we are continuing to follow-up on significant uranium signatures identified across much greater strike length than we typically see elsewhere," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "We anticipate drilling numerous holes this winter since we are located on the shallow eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and our target depths are less than 200 metres."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Begins Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Begins Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that drilling has commenced at the Hook Lake Joint Venture located on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"Our drill program will test numerous electromagnetic targets along the Carter Corridor where we are anxious to see how results compare to the neighbouring Patterson Corridor," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "It will be a busy winter for us with our second drill program starting soon on the Eastern side of the Basin."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed after the Christmas break on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Three holes were completed in December totaling 855.5 metres and 95 samples were collected for geochemical analysis at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Forum has budgeted for a further 3000 metres to be drilled during this drill campaign.

Gravity crews are on site to conduct surveys over priority targets identified by an airborne time domain electromagnetic survey completed last year (Figure 2). Approximately 3700 gravity stations are to be collected over the main conductive trends at a 100x100m station spacing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

Two Drills Focused on Expansion of High-Grade Pike Zone Uranium Discovery

Unconformity Target Tests at Pike Zone Priority for First Drill Holes

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium: Exploring for High-Grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada to Support Clean Technologies

Related News

Gold Investing

Heritage Mining "Poised for Discovery" in 2023, CEO says

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Delivers Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide to Battery Manufacturers in Japan and South Korea

Resource Investing

Marquee Completes Sale Of 30% Interest In The Werner Lake Cobalt Project To High-Tech Metals Limited

×