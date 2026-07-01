Viper Energy, Inc., a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Has Completed Its Acquisition of Riverbend Mineral and Royalty Interests

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) ("Viper" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) ("Diamondback"), today announced that Viper has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the equity interests of Riverbend Oil & Gas IX, L.L.C., an entity owning certain mineral and royalty interests, from Riverbend Oil & Gas IX (AIV), L.L.C. and ROG IX, L.L.C. (such acquisition, the "Riverbend Acquisition") in exchange for $337 million in cash and approximately 3.7 million shares of Viper's Class A common stock, par value $0.000001 per share, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The cash portion of the Riverbend Acquisition was funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under the Company's credit facility.

About Viper Energy, Inc.

Viper is a corporation formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from such statements. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Viper assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future, including the anticipated benefits of the Riverbend Acquisition, Viper's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used herein, the words "may," "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions and the negative of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include (but are not limited to): Viper's ability to realize the expected benefits of the Riverbend Acquisition in a timely manner, or at all; changes in supply and demand levels for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids and the resulting impact on commodity prices; developmental activity by other operators; and those risks described in Viper's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in Item 1A of Viper's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings Viper makes with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and Viper's website at www.viperenergy.com/investors/overview.

In light of these factors, the events anticipated by Viper's forward-looking statements may not occur at the time anticipated or at all. Viper cannot predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements it may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or, if earlier, as of the date they were made. Viper does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Viper Energy:
Chip Seale
+1 432.247.6218
cseale@viperenergy.com

Source: Viper Energy, Inc.; Diamondback Energy, Inc.


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