VinSpace Announces Launch Contract with SpaceX, Marking a New Milestone for Vietnam's Space Industry

VinSpace Announces Launch Contract with SpaceX, Marking a New Milestone for Vietnam's Space Industry

- VinSpace Joint Stock Company ("VinSpace") announced the signing of a launch contract with U.S.-based SpaceX. The agreement marks a significant milestone in VinSpace's roadmap to build comprehensive aerospace capabilities, advancing its mission to foster the development of Vietnam's space industry. 

VinSpace, a member company of the Vingroup ecosystem, has just signed a satellite launch contract with SpaceX (US).

Under the agreement, VinSpace's satellites will launch aboard a Transporter rideshare mission in 2027 as part of SpaceX's rideshare program, which enables multiple customers to share a single launch. VinSpace is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and on-orbit operation of its satellites. The satellites will support the on-orbit demonstration of in-house developed technologies, strengthen VinSpace's satellite engineering capabilities, and pave the way for future commercial space applications. Together with VinFast ((Nasdaq: VFS) - Vietnam's leading automotive manufacturer, committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone, VinSpace is building towards becoming Vietnam's leading full-stack aerospace company.

The agreement provides an important foundation for VinSpace's first satellite missions. In April 2026, the company announced its plan to develop and launch its first satellites into orbit in 2027.

The agreement represents another important step in VinSpace's long-term vision to become a full-stack aerospace company, developing capabilities across the entire space value chain - from satellite design and manufacturing to Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT), launch mission management, satellite operations, and downstream space data products and services.

Selecting SpaceX as its launch service provider reflects VinSpace's strategy of working with the world's leading technology companies to realise its first space missions.

Mr. Thu Vu, Chief Executive Officer of VinSpace, shared that: "Reliable access to space is fundamental to turning satellite innovation into operational missions. This contract with SpaceX is an important milestone in VinSpace's long-term strategy to help build Vietnam's space ecosystem and strengthen the country's position within the global space economy."

VinSpace's upcoming satellite missions are expected to provide an important platform for in-orbit technology validation, accelerate the development of Vietnam's aerospace talent, deepen international collaboration, and support the commercialisation of space technologies. As satellites, low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations and other space technologies become increasingly important to economic growth, infrastructure resilience and national technological competitiveness, VinSpace is committed to strengthening Vietnam's sovereign space capabilities while delivering commercially sustainable solutions for customers across Vietnam, Southeast Asia and international markets.

About VinSpace

VinSpace, a member of the Vingroup ecosystem, is building towards becoming Vietnam's leading full-stack aerospace company. Our ambition is to develop capabilities across the entire space value chain, from satellite systems and ground infrastructure to geospatial intelligence, satellite connectivity and downstream applications. Through strategic partnerships with leading global technology providers, alongside long-term investment in research, development and commercialisation, VinSpace delivers space-enabled solutions for infrastructure, energy, environmental management, logistics and smart cities.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com/

VinSpace

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SOURCE VinFast

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