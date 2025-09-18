VinFast VF 9: An EV That Gives Big Families Everything They Asked For

As Canadian families look for electric vehicles that can handle hockey bags, long commutes, and life as a "third space," the VF 9 stands out as one of the few three-row options offering both space and range in a market still short on choice.

Picture a September evening in Burlington, Ontario. The first hints of fall drift through the air as a parent loads a hockey bag into the back of a three-row electric SUV. The cabin is already cooled to a comfortable 22 degrees while a double-double coffee rests in the cupholder. Canadians know the value of cabin room. Multipurpose vehicles, including SUVs and crossovers, accounted for 63.5 percent of new registrations in the first quarter of 2025, according to Statistics Canada, while passenger cars made up only 11.9 percent. Yet families arriving at dealerships often find the aisle for truly spacious EVs narrower than demand suggests.

A Shrinking Aisle for Spacious EVs

The past two years have brought both excitement and retreat in the market for large electric vehicles. Several high-profile three-row projects announced in 2023 and 2024 have since been delayed or shelved, thinning showroom variety. For Canadians seeking a seven-seat electric option, that leaves only a handful of choices.

The appetite for space is obvious. The hockey bags and camping gear that fill garages across the country explain why multipurpose vehicles continue to dominate registrations, while sedans lag far behind, as the numbers above have shown.

The return of commuting reinforces the need. By May 2024, the average drive to work in Canada reached 26.4 minutes, nearly identical to pre-pandemic levels 1 . Long daily trips require comfort and utility, not only for drivers but for everyone sharing the ride.

That shift is paired with a cultural change in how Canadians view their cars. A 2024 survey by DTS/Xperi 2 found that 65 percent of Gen Z drivers and 63 percent of millennials already see their vehicle as a "third space," something between home and office. Sixty-one percent expect that feeling to deepen soon. In practical terms, the car becomes a hub for work calls, entertainment, and downtime.

This growing demand for multipurpose EVs meets a market still finding its footing. Small electric crossovers are now common, but three-row options remain limited. For households considering a switch from gasoline, the choice set is expanding, though not yet as wide as many might hope.

The VF 9: Room to Grow in Canada

Against that backdrop, the seven-passenger VF 9 arrived in Canada in the final months of 2024 and has been steadily finding its place in the nation's driveways. Both trims come standard with dual motors, 123-kWh batteries, and all-wheel drive. The setup delivers 402 horsepower and, in the Eco version, an EPA-rated range of up to 518 kilometers. On a fast charger, the battery moves from 10 to 70 percent in about 35 minutes, a pace that fits neatly into a rest stop meal.

Inside, the VF 9 leans into the idea of a "third space." Optional captain's chairs recline like business-class seats. A panoramic roof fills the cabin with light. Heated and massaging seats ease winter fatigue on longer trips. Rear screens in the Plus trim stream shows and movies, a feature many families say they want. In a mid-2024 survey, 58 percent of respondents said they would like a rear screen in their next car. 3

Pricing starts at 77,310 Canadian dollars for the Eco trim and 81,310 for the Plus. Coverage includes a 10-year or 200,000-kilometer vehicle warranty, along with unlimited-kilometer battery protection for the same period. For many buyers, that assurance helps address questions about long-term reliability.

That long-term reliability, along with the VF 9's space and range, will be crucial as Canada and other nations work toward a net-zero future. Larger households will need EVs that deliver comfort without compromise, and vehicles like the VF 9 show that family haulers can still be big, but quieter.

John Lindo – john.lindo@vinfastauto.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VFS
