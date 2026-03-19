CHARBONE Confirms a New Delivery of Clean UHP Hydrogen to Ontario, Strengthening its Commercial Deployment in this Strategic Market

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, March 19, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce that following the initial delivery on December 22, 2025 to an independent distributor based in Ontario, the Company has made another full load delivery of clean UHP hydrogen to the same customer to support the growth of the Ontario market.
A confirmed ramp-up in commercial activity in Ontario
This new full delivery demonstrates the strength of the established business relationship with this customer and the growing demand for a reliable supply of clean UHP hydrogen in the province of Ontario, supported by Charbone.
It also confirms Charbone's ability to ensure efficient and recurring logistics from its Sorel-Tracy production site, while meeting the operational needs of its distribution partners in key markets outside Quebec.
An execution aligned with the regional deployment strategy
Ontario represents a strategic industrial corridor for Charbone, particularly due to the concentration of players in the advanced manufacturing, electronics, mobility, and energy sectors. This new delivery is part of the Company's strategy to:
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Establish recurring business relationships with regional distribution partners
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Support the development of a local UHP hydrogen supply ecosystem
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Prepare for the phased deployment of its future distribution and potential production hubs
Management statement
"The confirmation of this new full delivery to our client in Ontario clearly demonstrates that we are now entering a phase of commercial repeatability and operational execution," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Beyond a simple delivery, this is a concrete signal that the Ontario market is gradually adopting a local, reliable, and strategic source of clean UHP hydrogen. Charbone is thus positioning itself as a reliable and key partner in structuring this supply chain in North America."
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Contact Charbone Corporation
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Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
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Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
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