VinFast's Latest EV Signals the Return of the Microcar

As automakers search for cheaper, smaller and more efficient urban vehicles, the microcar is quietly making a comeback. VinFast's new VF 2 offers a glimpse into why this long-overlooked segment is attracting fresh attention again.
There's something ever so attractive about microcars. They're the David standing next to today's Goliath-like SUVs that are now almost omnipresent on the street, almost like a toy, yet they can still transport passengers from point A to point B about as reasonably well as one can expect them to. They're easy to maneuver through cramped city streets, slip into hard-to-find parking spaces, and consume far less energy than their larger counterparts.
At one point in history, particularly in postwar Europe, tiny cars were the preferred mode of transport, with their compact dimensions and frugal running costs well-suited to the continent's narrow streets and economic realities. But with the passage of time, for reasons ranging from stricter safety regulations and changing consumer tastes to supply chain economics and shrinking profit margins, tiny cars, or even compact cars for that matter, have been quietly disappearing.
Now, however, with the rise of electric powertrains, which eliminate many of the packaging constraints of internal combustion engines, and the steadily rising cost of buying a new vehicle, the tiny car may be making a comeback. Not just in the United States, but globally, it is re-emerging as a serious urban mobility solution for increasingly-crowded cities. Manufacturers from Fiat with the Topolino to Citroën with the Ami have all introduced their own take on the idea.
More recently, another entrant has joined that list: the VF 2 from Vietnam's one and only EV maker, VinFast. Measuring just 3,090 mm long, 1,496 mm wide, and 1,663 mm tall, it is the smallest model in the company's lineup, even smaller than the already diminutive VF 3, which measures 3,190 mm in length.
On paper, the specifications are modest. The VF 2 is a two-door, four-seat city car powered by a rear-mounted electric motor and an 18.3 kWh battery that provides up to 210 km of range under the NEDC standard. Its top speed is limited to 80 km/h, making it unapologetically a city car rather than a highway cruiser.
But thankfully, VinFast is embracing the same philosophy, responding to renewed interest in compact vehicles by packing more features into smaller packages. The VF 2 comes equipped with LED headlights, a 7-inch driver information display, air conditioning, a driver's airbag, ABS, traction control, electronic brakeforce distribution, and even 13-inch alloy wheels that the company says "invite owners to personalize the vehicle."
In Vietnam, the VF 2 is priced at VND 188 million, or roughly CAD 10,200 (about US$7,200), roughly as much as a premium motorcycle. For roughly the same money, buyers gain a roof over their heads, protection from the weather, basic crash safety, air conditioning, and enough practicality for everyday errands, while operating costs remain low thanks to its lightweight electric drivetrain.
Of course, two-wheelers will continue to dominate Southeast Asian roads for the foreseeable future. But microcars fill an obvious gap between scooters and conventional sedans. They also serve a different audience: the urban commuter who drives alone.
For many city trips, the average car carries just one person inside a vehicle weighing well over 1.5 tonnes while occupying several square meters of valuable road space 1 . A microcar demands far less room on both the road and at the curb, making parking easier while reducing congestion almost by default. Viewed this way, the VF 2 reflects a broader shift in thinking about what a personal vehicle actually needs to be.
Currently, the VF 2 is available only in Vietnam, and VinFast has not announced plans to bring it to more distant markets such as Europe or North America. Yet its arrival would not be entirely out of place. In many developed markets, even entry-level vehicles have become increasingly expensive, with the average new vehicle selling for more than USD 50,000 by the end of last year 2 . A genuinely affordable city car occupies a price point that has become surprisingly rare.
What's more, with a top speed of 80 km/h, the VF 2 could also appeal to a growing group of motorists who are already considering low-speed vehicles such as golf carts for neighborhood transportation 3 . Walk through many newly developed residential communities in the world today, and it is no longer unusual to see golf carts being driven well beyond the golf course. Their popularity suggests there is demand for small, simple vehicles designed primarily for short urban trips.
All in all, the VinFast VF 2 finds itself at the intersection of several trends: a cost of living crisis encouraging consumers to look for cheaper transportation, cities searching for cleaner and more space-efficient mobility solutions, and a growing appreciation for products that simply do the basics well. Those trends extend well beyond any single model or manufacturer, prompting automakers to reconsider the logic behind the microcar. As a result, a category that many quietly left behind is beginning to re-emerge.
1 https://micromobility.io/news/the-comeback-of-the-microcar-how-tiny-evs-are-redefining-urban-mobility
2 https://news.dealershipguy.com/p/average-new-car-prices-peak-as-truck-sales-set-records-2026-01-14
3 https://www.wsj.com/lifestyle/golf-carts-have-taken-over-suburbia-cue-the-resistance-abaef307
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