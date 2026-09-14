VinFast Certified Pre-Owned Program Delivers Exceptional Financing Value with APRs Starting at 2.99%

VinFast Certified Pre-Owned Program Delivers Exceptional Financing Value with APRs Starting at 2.99%

VinFast announced the official launch of its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program in the United States. Designed to expand access to premium electric mobility at a more accessible price point, the program enables customers to purchase high-quality pre-owned EVs backed by rigorous inspection standards and VinFast's industry-leading warranty coverage of up to 10 years.

VinFast VF 8

The VinFast Certified Pre-Owned Program is designed to address growing demand for high-quality pre-owned electric vehicles with transparent vehicle histories and comprehensive aftersales support. Beyond expanding access to electric mobility for more customers, the program also helps maximize vehicle lifecycle value and supports stronger residual values for existing VinFast owners.

Underscoring this launch, VinFast is sharpening its value proposition for VinFast drivers with a CPO financing offer that starts at 2.99% APR for up to 72 months. In a lending environment where auto loan rates have climbed sharply over the past several years, this rate positions VinFast's CPO program as one of the more competitive financing paths available to U.S. car buyers today - new or used.

How 2.99% APR Compares to the U.S. Auto Lending Market

To understand why VinFast's offer stands out, it helps to look at where the broader market sits. According to Experian's State of the Automotive Finance Market report, the average auto loan interest rate in the U.S. reached 6.39% for new cars and 11.43% for used cars in the first quarter of 2026. For used vehicles specifically, the category most comparable to a certified pre-owned purchase, that same Experian data shows rates ranging from about 6.30% for borrowers with the strongest ("superprime") credit down to as high as 21.77% for those with weaker credit, with 11.43% as the blended average across all credit tiers.

Even the more favorable, bank-survey end of the market sits well above VinFast's 2.99% starting rate, and the picture only widens once the full range of credit profiles is considered.

Broader lending-market data adds further context. Analysis compiled by LendingTree, drawing on Experian and Federal Reserve figures, shows that Americans are carrying more auto debt than ever: The average new-vehicle loan reached $43,925 and the average used-vehicle loan reached $27,070 in the first quarter of 2026, while average loan terms stretched to roughly 69.5 months for new vehicles and 67.7 months for used vehicles as buyers try to keep monthly payments manageable. At the same time, credit stress is climbing, according to New York Federal Reserve data cited in that same analysis, 90-day auto loan delinquencies rose 12.2% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, a sign that financing affordability is a growing concern for households nationwide.

Against this backdrop, a starting rate of 2.99% APR, less than half the national used-vehicle average, and even below the national new-vehicle average, gives qualified VinFast CPO buyers a meaningfully lower cost of ownership. Over a 72-month term, that gap can translate into thousands of dollars in interest savings compared with a loan priced at the market average, while also making monthly budgets far easier to plan around.

A Growing EV Lineup Backed by Ownership Support

VinFast's financing advantage sits alongside a broader push to make electric vehicle ownership more approachable in the U.S. The company has introduced the VF 8 (D-segment SUV) and VF 9 (E-segment SUV), both built around a straightforward goal: well-equipped EVs at accessible prices, backed by strong ownership and after-sales support.

Leasing options are also part of that strategy, giving drivers a lower-commitment path into an EV and helping ease the traditional barriers to adoption - higher upfront cost, unfamiliar technology, and uncertainty about resale value - that have kept some American drivers on the sidelines of the EV transition.

Just as important as the vehicles themselves is the infrastructure behind them. VinFast continues to expand its U.S. dealer network, bringing sales and service closer to customers across more markets. That expansion matters for long-term confidence: Convenient access to maintenance, parts, and support is often what determines whether a first-time EV buyer becomes a repeat, loyal customer. Together, competitive financing, capable products, and a growing service footprint reflect a long-term commitment to building trust with U.S. drivers.

Lower Running Costs Add to the Savings

The savings don't stop at the financing rate. VinFast's Energy Cost Savings Calculator lets shoppers select an ownership period and monthly driving distance, then compares estimated energy costs against a comparable gasoline-powered vehicle.

Consider a driver putting about 2,000 miles a month on a VF 8 Eco over five years. The calculator estimates energy costs of roughly $7,811 over that period, compared with an estimated $18,528 for a similar gas-powered SUV. On a monthly basis, that works out to about $130 for the VF 8 versus roughly $309 at the pump, a savings of approximately 58% on energy costs alone.

When a below-market CPO APR is combined with lower running costs and an expanding support network, the total cost of ownership case for VinFast becomes considerably stronger. For American drivers weighing whether now is the right time to make the switch to electric, VinFast's certified pre-owned financing offer, anchored by a 2.99% starting APR, is designed to remove one of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption: The cost of the loan itself.

Sources

  1. Experian, State of the Automotive Finance Market, Q1 2026 - Auto Loan Rates and Financing overview: https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/auto-loan-rates-financing/
  2. Experian, "The Latest Used Car Loan Interest Rates for 2026": https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/used-car-loan-rates/
  3. LendingTree, "Average Car Payment and Auto Loan Statistics: 2026" (based on Experian and New York Federal Reserve data): https://www.lendingtree.com/auto/debt-statistics/

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.

VinFast is embarking on its next growth phase by rapidly scaling its distribution and franchised dealership network globally while expanding its global manufacturing footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

VinFast

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