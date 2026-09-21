VINFAST BEGINS SALES OF THE 2027 VF 8 IN THE U.S. MARKET, FEATURING ENHANCED SAFETY AND ADVANCED DRIVER-ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGIES

VINFAST BEGINS SALES OF THE 2027 VF 8 IN THE U.S. MARKET, FEATURING ENHANCED SAFETY AND ADVANCED DRIVER-ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGIES

VinFast officially opens sales of the 2027 VF 8 (MY27) to the U.S. market, featuring key upgrades in technology, safety, and equipment designed to deliver an even more refined driving experience. The Company's continuous product evolution reflects VinFast's customer-centric philosophy and reinforces its long-term commitment to North America and global growth.

VinFast VF 8

Starting in September 2026, the latest VF 8 will be on display and available for purchase at authorized VinFast dealerships in key U.S. markets, including Chicago, Orlando, and San Diego, giving customers the opportunity to test drive and experience the vehicle firsthand.

The MY27 VF 8 will be offered in ECO and PLUS trims, starting at $40,400 and $45,600, respectively. VinFast will also continue to offer competitive purchase incentives for U.S. customers, including 0% APR financing for up to 84 months, alongside flexible leasing options.

As one of VinFast's flagship electric SUVs in the U.S., the MY27 VF 8 expands its driver-assistance capabilities with an updated suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Designed to elevate daily driving confidence, safety, and convenience, the newly added ADAS suite includes:

  • Automatic Emergency Stop Assist (AESA): Designed to safely decelerate and stop the vehicle within its lane if the driver becomes unresponsive. Upon stopping, the system automatically activates hazard lights, applies the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), unlocks the doors, and triggers an eCall for immediate assistance.
  • Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB): Automatically applies the brakes to stop the vehicle while reversing if an imminent collision with obstacles or pedestrians is detected.
  • Intersection Assist (IA): Provides visual and audible warnings when entering an intersection or attempting a left/right turn if high collision risks with oncoming traffic, pedestrians, or other vulnerable road users are detected.
  • Auto Lane Changing Assist (ALCA): Supports safe lane changes by providing steering guidance to transition into adjacent lanes, initiated via manual driver requests or ALCA-suggested prompts.
  • Evasive Steering Assist (ESA): Assists the driver in avoiding frontal obstacles when braking alone is insufficient by supplying optimal steering torque to speed up swerving maneuvers and stabilize the vehicle afterward.

Alongside product updates, VinFast recently launched the Energy Cost Savings Calculator on its official website, allowing prospective buyers to estimate potential operational savings compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles based on their personal driving habits and local energy rates.

VinFast remains committed to establishing a strong and sustainable presence in North America through continuous vehicle enhancements, lineup expansion, and the ongoing growth of its retail, service, and after-sales dealer network across key markets.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.

VinFast is embarking on its next growth phase by rapidly scaling its distribution and franchised dealership network globally while expanding its global manufacturing footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

 

VinFast

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SOURCE VinFast

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