Key facts: Vijay D’Silva, former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co., has joined the FIS Board of Directors. Kenneth T. Lamneck, former Chief Executive Officer and President, Insight Enterprises, Inc., has joined the FIS Board of Directors. FIS ® a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that Vijay D’Silva and Kenneth T. Lamneck have joined the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. D’Silva ...

