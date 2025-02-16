Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery Definitive Feasibility Study

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery Definitive Feasibility Study

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the results of its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Becancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada. The Company previously released a Preliminary Feasibility Study in October 2024. The follow-up DFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment. The Company plans to build a reliable, lowrisk lithium conversion refinery with an annual capacity of up to 18,270 tonnes, utilizing proven expertise from the Jiangsu processing model. The facility will produce environmentally friendly, battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company aims to establish a Canadian-based lithium chemicals business, purchasing spodumene feedstock from both domestic suppliers and international markets, including Brazil and Africa and producing a battery grade lithium carbonate product. This aligns with the Company's broader vision of contributing to the North Atlantic lithium supply chain and closing the Lithium Conversion Gap.

The project's economics continues to be highly favourable, even with conservative price assumptions. The refinery is economically viable with a pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of approximately US$718 million, using an 8% discount rate, and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 21.0%. The full rate payback period is estimated at 3.9 years.

The financial model is built on cautious price forecasts of US$1,170 per tonne for spodumene concentrate (SC6) and US$20,970 per tonne for battery-grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). LU7's directors believe they have a reasonable basis for using the assumed price in the study of US$20,970 per tonne for battery grade lithium carbonate. Key operational assumptions include 86% plant availability and 88% lithium recovery. At full production capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately US$383 million in annual revenue, with costs totalling around US$236 million, leading to an annual EBITDA of approximately US$148 million and a gross margin of in the region of 39%. Post-tax, the NPV at an 8% discount rate is estimated at approximately US$449 million. The capital cost for the project is estimated at US$549 million, which includes a contingency of US$51 million. The capital cost has risen by 11% compared to the PFS, primarily driven by the inclusion of a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system (US$30 million) to enable the recycling and reuse of all process water on-site. Additional factors, such as escalation and updated pricing quotes, also contributed to this modest increase. The capital costs estimate is based on advanced design specifications from the Jiangsu Lithium Refinery model, ensuring robust financial planning and projection. These factors highlight the project's strong financial viability, even under conservative pricing conditions.

Chairman's Comment

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said "The strong NPV and returns for the project indicate an economically viable project and the Board has made the Financial Investment Decision (FID), and the project is now proceeding to the funding stage.

An equity and debt adviser will be engaged to lead the funding outreach program, aimed at securing strategic partners at the project level to support project financing. Initial discussions with various banks and debt providers have been encouraging.

The Company will continue discussions with interested OEMs with spodumene offtake supply seeking conversion outside of China. We are confident that the Becancour lithium refinery, with an annual capacity of 18,270 tonnes, will emerge as a leader in producing green, battery-grade lithium carbonate. We recognized that bridging the lithium conversion gap in North America, leveraging our accumulated lithium expertise and the proven technology from Jiangsu, is a clear strategy."

"Our counter-cyclical strategy is centered on advancing projects during market downturns, allowing us to strategically position ourselves for growth as the market rebounds. We are dedicated to funding and constructing a proven, low-risk lithium conversion refinery in Quebec, marking the first step toward establishing Quebec as the lithium conversion hub for the Transatlantic region."

To view the VIDEO, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/N50A4W00

*To view the full Feasibility Study, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D1EI5591



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd



Contact:
Alex Hanly
Chief Executive Officer
Lithium Universe Limited
Tel: +61 448 418 725
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

Iggy Tan
Chairman
Lithium Universe Limited
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe


Becancour Lithium Refinery Definitive Feasibility Study

Becancour Lithium Refinery Definitive Feasibility Study

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Becancour Lithium Refinery Definitive Feasibility Study

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Lithium Universe Ltd Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with La Corporation de l'Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal (Polytechnique Montreal).

Highlights

- Collaboration in lithium processing with renowned local University

- Build local Canadian expertise in battery materials

- Enhance education, training, and research in critical mineral industry in Canada

- Drive innovation in engineering solutions for sustainability

- Promote student and faculty practical experience in lithium industry

- Support the onshoring of the lithium battery supply chain in Canada

Lithium Universe Limited and Polytechnique Montreal have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing lithium processing technologies and strengthening the local supply chain for critical battery materials in Canada. The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to enhance education, research, and innovation in areas of mutual interest, with a primary focus on building Canadian expertise in the lithium battery sector.

About Polytechnique Montreal

Polytechnique Montreal is one of Canada's leading engineering schools, renowned for its research and innovation in applied sciences and technology. Located in Montreal, Quebec, it is affiliated with the Universite de Montreal and serves as a hub for multidisciplinary research and development. Polytechnique's commitment to addressing global challenges, including sustainability and energy transition, aligns closely with LU7's mission to support the advancement of critical materials for clean energy. With a focus on academic excellence and technological innovation, Polytechnique provides a dynamic environment for students, researchers, and industry partners to collaborate and drive impactful solutions.

Key Objectives of the Partnership

The primary aim of the partnership is to enhance local expertise and innovation in Canada. This involves developing and strengthening capabilities in lithium processing through various initiatives such as joint research, innovation projects, and educational programs. Specifically, the focus will be on building local expertise in lithium processing tailored for the battery industry and conducting research to innovate in lithium processing technologies.

Another crucial objective is education and talent development. The partnership seeks to foster educational growth by offering numerous opportunities including internships, fellowships, co-ops, and joint academic projects. This effort is geared towards supporting diversity, encouraging entrepreneurship, and incubating startups within the lithium battery sector.

Furthermore, strategic educational partnerships will be established to facilitate collaboration in the development and delivery of postgraduate and short courses. These partnerships will also encompass student placements and co-developed research projects, enhancing the educational landscape and practical experience in the field.

Lastly, the partnership underscores the importance of sustainability and commercialization. It aims to drive sustainable practices within the industry while also supporting the commercialization of new technologies. This initiative will help bolster Canada's role in the global energy transition by turning innovative research into marketready solutions.

This partnership is set to last for an initial term of five years, with the possibility for further collaboration through additional project agreements.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "It is a privilege to partner with this prestigious university as we ignite innovation and cultivate a thriving lithium battery industry in Canada. Together, we are committed to educational excellence and sustainable industry growth, shaping a future where Canadian expertise leads the global stage."

Polytechnique Director of the Office of Partnerships and Research Infrastructure, Augustin Brais said, "We are enthusiastic about this new, synergetic and innovative partnership that will enhance our educational and research mission towards a greener and more sustainable societal electrical energy future."



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Supplementary Prospectus

Supplementary Prospectus

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Supplementary Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in February 2025 Investor Conferences

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in February 2025 Investor Conferences

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced that Kent Masters chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at the BMO Capital Markets 2025 Global Metals, Mining & Critical Materials Conference on Monday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. ET .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Neal Sheorey , chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2025 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 26 , at 7:30 a.m. ET .

Live webcasts for both events will be available at the time of the presentations through the news and events page on Albemarle's investor relations website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Webcast replays will be accessible in the same location following the conclusion of the live events.

About Albemarle 
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, Peter.Smolowitz@albemarle.com
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-february-2025-investor-conferences-302378335.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Japanese testwork achieves top results

Japanese testwork achieves top results

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Japanese testwork achieves top results

Download the PDF here.

Mawson Finland Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement

Mawson Finland Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MFL) is pleased to announce that due to significant demand, it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (the " Agent ") to upsize its previously announced "best efforts" private placement financing (the " Offering ") to up to C$6,000,000 in gross proceeds from the issuance and sale of up to 3,157,895 common shares of the Company (each, a " Share ") at a price of C$1.90 per Share (the " Offering Price ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MFL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MFL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Mawson Finland Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Announces Brokered Private Placement for Up to C$5,000,000

Mawson Finland Announces Brokered Private Placement for Up to C$5,000,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MFL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (the " Agent ") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with a "best efforts" private placement financing (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the issuance and sale of up to 2,631,579 common shares of the Company (each, a " Share ") at a price of C$1.90 per Share (the " Offering Price ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe
AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

Antilles Gold to Raise $1.0M for Working Capital

TVN: TVN completes Speewah contractual arrangements with KRR

RIU Explorers Conference - Presentation

