[Video Enhanced] West Red Lake Gold Drills 904 Complex Hitting 215.26 g/t Gold over 5.35 Metres

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 15, 2026 Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On April 13, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) announced drill results from the Austin 904 Complex at its Madsen Mine Project in Ontario, Canada.
Situated at the bottom of Main Austin, starting at approximately 650 metres depth, the 904 Complex is a high-grade panel of mineralization, about 200 square metres, the equivalent of seven regulation NFL football fields.
This area has seen very little mining historically, leaving the main mineralized zone mostly intact. That is expected to allow for larger stopes and more efficient development and extraction from this high-grade area.
"The 904 Complex in lower Austin is steadily growing into a very important part of the future at Madsen," stated Will Robinson, VP of Exploration in the April 13, 2026 press release. "Having only just gained access to this area for drilling in late 2025, the results received to date are highly encouraging.
"For historic comparison," continued Robinson, "The High-Grade Zone discovery by Goldcorp Inc. in Red Lake was initially established on nine holes with a weighted average grade of 311 grams per tonne gold, uncapped, over 2.3 metres[1] – we already have multiple results received to date out of 904 that exceed these grades and thicknesses."
Previously released 904 highlights include 11.2 metres @ 26.16 g/t gold, 3.55 metres @ 37.87 g/t gold, 7.8 Metres @ 139.45 g/t gold, 7.7 metres @ 18.31 g/t gold, 8.7 metres @ 74.70 g/t gold, 4.3 metres @ 30.16 g/t gold.
Also, 4.75 metres @ 219.73 g/t gold, 2.5 metres @ 133.13 g/t gold, 3 metres @ 148.36 g/t gold, 5 metres @ 36.06 g/t gold, 3.15 metres @ 41.90 g/t gold.
In the video below, Robinson breaks down the significance of the April 13, 2026 904 Complex drill results.
"I want to provide a little bit of background information on the news we just put out today," stated Robinson in the YouTube explainer video. "We're announcing some very exciting drill results from the Lower Austin area, and a new area that we've been defining, called the 904 Complex."
"These results come from our definition drilling programs that are ongoing at Madsen. The holes were drilled from the 13 level in the Madsen Mine, which is at approximately 650 meters depth. The deposit was mined, historically, down to around 1,300 meters depth."
"We find ourselves at about the halfway point," continued Robinson. "We're starting to tap into some high tonnage, less remnant areas of the mine. That's one of the things about the 904 Complex that is so important. It's essentially a 200 by 200-metre panel of gold mineralization that remains mostly intact."
FIGURE 5. Long Section showing drill highlights from current press release in Austin 904 Complex with (grade x thickness) at ≥ 25 (g/t Au x m). Interval length denotes downhole core length. True thickness has not been calculated, but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole length based on intercept angles observed in the drill core.[2]
[2] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025 (the "Madsen Report"). A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
"Most of the mining that we do at Madsen occurs in proximity to remnant workings and historic development," stated Robinson in the explainer video. "Having access to a large area of un-mined mineralization will benefit us greatly. We've only drilled 30 meters down into the 904 complex panel. We still have roughly 170 meters of vertical extent to continue defining this high potential area."
"We plan to keep two drills turning in the 904 Complex for the remainder of 2026, providing continuous news flow and updates as they become available," concluded Robinson.
Exploding global debt is threatening the stability of fiat currency. Gold, unlike cash, can not be generated through government policy or financial engineering. A weakened US dollar is bullish for gold.
"The country with the largest debt—$39 trillion and counting—is the United States," writes WRLG founding strategic investor Frank Giustra on March 23, 2026. "Interest on that debt now exceeds defense spending."
"With over $10 trillion in U.S. debt maturing in the next 12 months and the 10-year yield approaching 4.5%, the massive $1 trillion in interest costs the U.S. absorbed last year are set to climb even higher."
"I am quite certain that the price of gold, as measured in fiat currency, can only rise dramatically in years to come," added Giustra.
2025 was a "ramp-up year" that saw the Madsen Mine pour 20,147 ounces of gold, sold at an average price of US$3,650 per ounce, yielding total gold sales revenue of US$73 million (C$99 million).
WRLG declared commercial production at the mine on January 1, 2026. Since then, production has continued, and the price of gold has increased from US$4,330 per ounce to US$4,750 per ounce.
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG.
Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com
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References:
The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces ("Moz") of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
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