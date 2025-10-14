VIDEO - CEO Clips Erdene: Unlocking Gold Potential in Mongolia's New Mining District

Erdene Resource Development (TSX: ERD) (OTCQB: ERDCF With one of the highest open-pit gold grades in the world, Erdene has transitioned from explorer to producer with its first gold pour in Mongolia. Backed by a 500,000-ounce high-grade resource and decades of exploration in the region, the company is unlocking a broader mining district with long-term development potential. As cash flow begins, Erdene is poised to scale its vision across Mongolia's emerging gold frontier.

www.b-tv.com/post/erdene-unlocking-gold-potential-in-mongolias-new-mining-district-btv-60

https://erdene.com/investor-hub/

Developing A New High-Grade Gold District in Underexplored Mongolia

