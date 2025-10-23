VIDEO - CEO Clips Electra Battery Materials: Cobalt Refining Comes Home

VIDEO - CEO Clips Electra Battery Materials: Cobalt Refining Comes Home

Electra Battery Materials (TSXV: ELBM) (NASDAQ: ELBM Advancing plans to complete North America's first battery-grade cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is positioned to be a key supplier to the region's growing demand for critical minerals. With permits secured, construction activities resuming, and over US$78 million in combined funding from government partners and recent financing efforts, Electra is executing on its strategy to establish a reliable, domestic supply of battery materials. By localizing cobalt processing and reducing dependence on offshore supply chains, Electra is helping to strengthen North America's battery supply chain at a time of heightened geopolitical and industrial urgency.

Electra Battery Materials (TSXV: ELBM) (NASDAQ: ELBM)

https://electrabmc.com/

Electra Battery MaterialsTSXV:ELBMBattery Metals Investing
ELBM:CA
