Video - CEO Clips: Cosa Resources Advances Uranium Exploration in the Athabasca Basin

Video - CEO Clips: Cosa Resources Advances Uranium Exploration in the Athabasca Basin

Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) is moving forward with uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, targeting drill campaigns over the next 12 to 24 months near the Cigar Lake mine and Hurricane deposit. With a strong treasury and strategic partnerships, the company is focused on high-potential targets in one of the world's premier uranium districts.

Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF)

https://cosaresources.ca/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288974

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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