Victory Resources Corporation is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an extensive IP survey on its Mal-Wen project, located in south-central British Columbia, within the eastern belt of the Nicola GroupThe 45 km IP survey, announced in November, has been completed, over the Mal-Wen Property. Preliminary results from the northern part of the grid indicate that two significant IP anomalies occur about ...

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an extensive IP survey on its Mal-Wen project, located in south-central British Columbia, within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group

The 45 km (approximate) IP survey, announced in November, has been completed, over the Mal-Wen Property. Preliminary results from the northern part of the grid indicate that two significant IP anomalies occur about 600 to 900 m east of the Mal Prospect (Figure 1). The Mal East and Far East anomalies form linear chargeability / resistivity highs about 600 m long in a north-south direction.

Figure 1 - Mal East and Far East IP anomalies.

The Mal East and Far East anomalies are similar in nature, though larger and stronger than that seen in the vicinity of the Mal Prospect (Figure 2). The Mal East and Far East anomalies occur in an area with little outcrop that is largely covered with silt or till.

Figure 2 - Line 3 Pseudo Section

The Mal Prospect features erratic Au and Cu mineralization associated with epidote-carbonate alteration and minor pyrite. Several drill programs have been carried out over the Mal Prospect, with the best reported results being 0.5 g/t Au over 8.8 m and 1.6% Cu over 6 m (true widths unknown). A 500 m drill program is proposed to test the Mal East and far East anomalies. More drilling may be recommended depending on the IP results from the southern half of the grid, which covers the Wen Prospect.

Additionally, Victory Resources announces that it has abandoned the Loner property in Nevada and terminated its agreement with Silver Range Resources Ltd., removing the obligation for any further payments to Silver Range. The Loner Property was initially acquired on the strength of the hypothesis put forward by Silver Range, based on soil sampling, that there could be significant mineralization adjacent to and between the known veins. Drilling encountered both narrow, erratic high grade Au mineralization similar to that seen in the workings, and larger zones of alteration that locally featured subeconomic Au grades. The location and grade of these zones appears to explain the soil anomalies. The veins and alteration zones are too small and/or low grade to be of economic interest, and there is little evidence of them being related to a larger zone.

"Victory leadership has determined that the Company's resources should be allocated to the potential that exists with Smokey Lithium and Mal-Wen, versus devoting a further portion of time, expertise and capital to further exploration on Loner," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO. "In addition, the Company is seeking and evaluating additional properties, especially those indicating lithium and related battery minerals."

The Company also announces that Mr. David Deering's term as Director has completed, and thanks Mr. Deering for all of his efforts on Victory's behalf, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

About The Mal-Wen Exploration Property

The Mal-Wen Property consists of 7 mineral claims with a total area of 1205.97 hectares that is located about 30 km southeast of Merritt in south-central British Columbia. The Mal-Wen Property is within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group, in south-central BC, which hosts numerous alkalic porphyry deposits, including the presently producing New Afton Mine and past producers Ajax and Copper Mountain. The Mal and Wen Prospects may be peripheral expressions of a larger mineralized system that is mostly covered by overburden. Only the very northern part of this area has been covered by previous IP surveys (i.e., the area of the east Mal IP anomaly). An IP survey is proposed over the area between the Mal and Wen Prospects. Targets generated by the IP survey would then be drilled.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: IR@victoryresourcescorp.com

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Victory Resources

Victory Resources

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) is an international mining company working to grow a portfolio of gold, silver and precious metals opportunities. The company is currently developing a pair of projects located in safe and stable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including its flagship Hammond Reef South project located in Ontario. As part of its acquisition strategy, Victory Resources is focused on identifying and acquiring projects that are conducive to mining and benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project and its Mal-Wen gold project also offer the potential for year-round exploration and development.

Total Shares Outstanding: =

Total Reserve: 61,847,132

The Hammond Reef South project adjoins Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef property and is located only three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, a large and low-grade gold deposit that hosts open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold. Victory Resources believes there is the possibility that Hammond Reef South could contain extensions of the Hammond Reef zone or similar structures. The company has begun a 2020 exploration program at Hammond Reef South that is expected to include prospecting and mapping of anomalous trends previously identified by Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK). The data from this exploration program is expected to help define further drill targets.

Victory Resources Hammond Reef South

In addition to Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South project, the company is also working to explore its Mal-Wen project, located in South-central British Columbia. The Mal-Wen project comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that have shown various types of mineralization, including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization and hydrothermal breccias.

Victory Resources has targeted projects in both British Columbia and Ontario due to the provinces’ friendly mining policies and the potential to conduct exploration year-round. According to the Fraser Institute’s 2019 Survey of Mining Companies, Ontario ranked as the 16th best jurisdiction in the world when it comes to investment attractiveness, while British Columbia was recognized as the 19th most favorable jurisdiction. Moving forward, Victory Resources intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that fit this profile, specifically those that allow for year-round exploration and development.

Victory Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Flagship Hammond Reef South property located in Ontario has returned anomalous grab samples between 0.18 and 4.75 g/t gold.
  • Hammond Reef South is three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, home to a measured and indicated resource of 208 million tonnes at .67 g/t gold.
  • Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that are 100 percent owned by Victory Resources.
  • Exploration at Mal-Wen has shown mineralization that includes copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization and hydrothermal breccias.
  • Wen Prospect vein has returned locally high grades including up to 16.6 g/t gold.
  • Both Ontario and British Columbia are safe and stable mining jurisdictions that offer the potential for year-round exploration.

Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South

Victory Resources acquired the Hammond Reef South property in August 2020 via an option agreement, giving the company complete control of the project. Under the terms of the agreement, Abitibi Royalties has retained a 2 percent net smelter royalty on the project, with the expectation that Victory Resources makes cash payments totaling C$275,000 and spends C$550,000 in exploration during the first three years of ownership.

Victory Resources Hammond Reef and Reef South

The Hammond Reef South property is located in Northwestern Ontario and adjoins Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef project, which contains an open-pit measured and indicated mineral resource of 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold with an open-pit inferred mineral resource of 0.5 million tonnes grading 0.74 g/t gold. Hammond Reef South is situated in the Wabigoon subprovince of the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield.

Exploration

In August 2020, Victory Resources announced an exploration program to be conducted at Hammond Reef South that will include an extensive soil survey, mapping and magnetometer surveys. The company hopes to put this information towards a drill program in 2020, pending the appropriate permits. Victory Resources has engaged Clark Exploration of Thunder Bay to complete the proposed work program.

Victory Resources Mal-Wen

Victory Resources began the first phase of exploration at Hammond Reef South in September 2020. The company intends to continue prospecting and mapping along anomalous trends that have previously been identified by Osisko Mining. Moving forward, Victory Resources and its exploration team are focused on defining a gold trend at Hammond Reef South similar to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef project, which adjoins Hammond Reef South.

Victory Resources’ Mal-Wen Property

Victory Resources’ flagship Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims that are wholly owned by Victory Resources. The land claims cover approximately 1,143.58 hectares in South-central British Columbia, located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Merritt. The property can be accessed via road by taking highway 97C southeast to the Loon Lake Road Exit, which connects to the logging road network and the property.

Exploration

Victory Resources has established an exploration target at Mal-Wen that is an alkalic porphyry with similar age and mineralization as the Afton and Copper Mountain deposits, which are located nearby. Like Afton and Copper Mountain, Mal-Wen occurs within the Nicole Group of rocks and is found along the same trend.

Victory Resources believes alkalic porphyry deposits such as that found at Mal-Wen have significant potential for a number of reasons, including their ability to form larger copper deposits compatible with open-pit mining. These deposits have also been found to be rich in gold relative to calc-alkalic porphyry deposits and are often lower in sulfides.

Copper mineralization has been found across the Mal-Wen property, including the HN-Wen, Mal, Malachite7 and Echo showings. Various types of mineralization have been identified on the Mal-Wen property including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, hydrothermal breccias and possible propylitic and localized potassium alternations. A total of six drill programs and a number of geochemical and geophysical surveys have been conducted at Mal-Wen, targeting the various styles of copper-gold mineralization. The Wen Prospect vein, a chalcopyrite-bearing quartz vein with erratic, locally high gold values, returned up to 16.6 g/t gold.

Moving forward, Victory Resources is focused on the under-explored areas between the Mal and Wen deposits while also working to assess the possibility of extending the northern boundary of the Wen Zone.

Victory Resources’ Management Team

David Lane—President

Mr. David Lane has over 35 years of experience as a startup specialist with a keen eye for strategic direction and raising capital. Mr. Lane has ample experience in senior management positions across multiple industries including oil and gas, major sports, financial services and health pharmaceutical. His roles have included, but were not limited to, Management, Ownership, Operations, Marketing and Corporate Finance positions within both the public and private sectors. Mr. Lane is currently President and CEO of Victory Resources. Before that, he was President and CEO of Quikflo Health Inc., which eventually became Friday Night Inc. and then 1933 Industries Inc., in the medicinal marijuana sector. Prior to Quikflo, Mr. Lane was President and CEO of M-Pharmaceutical, which focused on a biomedical device for the self-monitoring of glucose levels as it related to diabetes.

Glen Harder—Director

Glen Harder is the principal of Harder & Company, a Vancouver-based, boutique venture capital, corporate finance and securities law firm. He advises local and international clients on information technology, biotechnology, mining, the emerging cannabis industry, virtual currency, public and private capital raising and other matters. He advises clients on SaaS, PaaS, IaaS contracts and applications, assists with the formation and evaluation of Cloud Service Agreement models and assists clients in minimizing related contractual disputes. He also acts as a director, officer and special committee member of assorted publicly traded and private companies.

Allan Levien—Director

Allan Levien has been the owner and operator of full-service hotels since 1980. From 2006 to 2015 he served as the President, CFO and Director of Supreme Resources. Levien currently operates as a Director at Victory Resources.

Tatiana Kovaleva—Chief Financial Officer

Presently, Tatiana Kovaleva is Chief Financial Officer at Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Chief Financial Officer for Codebase Ventures, Inc., and Chief Financial Officer of Victory Resources Corp. Kovaleva previously served as Chief Financial Officer at The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc., Chief Financial Officer at Callitas Health Inc. and Treasurer for Park Place Energy Corp.

David Deering, B.Sc. Mining Engineering—VP Exploration and Director

Mr. Deering achieved his B.Sc. degree in Mining Engineering – Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado) and has had extensive management experience in the mineral exploration industry strategic planning, budgeting, logistics and technical evaluation. Independent consultant for mine development: property acquisition, geology, evaluation of mineral deposits, mining, metallurgy and environmental assessment.

Keep reading... Show less
