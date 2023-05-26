Max Resource Discovers New Copper-Silver Zone at the AM District CESAR Project

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered Unit Private placement (the "Unit Financing"). The Corporation raised proceeds of $300,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 Units

Pursuant to the terms of the Unit Financing, each Unit is offered at a subscription price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for a two year period, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the common shares trade at $0.20 or higher for a period of 10 days, including days where there is no trading. There were no finder's fees paid and no insiders participated in the Unit Financing.

The Company intends to use net proceeds for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

For further information, please contact:
Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com

About Victory Battery Metals
Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE:Victory Battery Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757605/Victory-Battery-Metals-Corp-Announces-Closing-of-300000-Unit-Financing

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Resources

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) is an international mining company working to grow a portfolio of gold, silver, and precious metals opportunities. The company is currently developing a pair of projects located in safe and stable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including its flagship Hammond Reef South project, located in Ontario. As part of its acquisition strategy, Victory Resources is focused on identifying and acquiring projects that are conducive to mining and benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project and its Mal-Wen gold project also offer the potential for year-round exploration and development.

The Hammond Reef South project adjoins Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef property and is located only three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit. This deposit represents a large and low-grade gold deposit that hosts open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold.

Victory Resources believes there is the possibility that Hammond Reef South could contain extensions of the Hammond Reef zone or similar structures. The company has begun an exploration program at Hammond Reef South that is expected to include prospecting and mapping of anomalous trends previously identified by Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK). The data from this exploration program is expected to help define further drill targets.
Hammond Reef South Gold Property

In addition to Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South project, the company is also working to explore its Mal-Wen project, located centrally in Southern British Columbia. The Mal-Wen project comprises six land claims, totaling 1,143.58 hectares, that have shown various types of mineralization, including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.

In April 2022, Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay. It comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.

Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. Rock Tech is building a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in Thunder Bay, to be online in early 2024, which with Ontario Government support will support mineral processing.

Victory Resources has targeted projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, due to the provinces’ friendly mining policies and the potential to conduct exploration year-round. According to the Fraser Institute’s 2021 Survey of Mining Companies, Ontario ranked as the 12th best jurisdiction in the world when it comes to investment attractiveness, while British Columbia was recognized as the 16th most favorable jurisdiction. Moving forward, Victory Resources intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that fit this profile, specifically those that allow for year-round exploration and development.

Victory Resources also recently staked the new Stingray I and acquired the new Stingray II properties in Quebec, adjacent to the Corvette lithium discoveries by Power Battery Metals (CSE:PMET). Stingray I is composed of four claims totalling 204 hectares from the south property line of Corvette Property while Stingray II is composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Hammond Reef South property located in Ontario has returned anomalous grab samples between 0.18 and 4.75 g/t gold.
  • Hammond Reef South is three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, home to a measured and indicated resource of 208 million tonnes at .67 g/t gold.
  • Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that are 100 percent owned by Victory Resources.
  • Exploration at Mal-Wen has shown mineralization that includes copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.
  • Mal-Wen prospect vein has returned locally high grades including up to 16.6 g/t gold.
  • Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay.
  • The Saguenay project comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.
  • Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. R
  • Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec are safe and stable mining jurisdictions that offer the potential for year-round exploration.
  • Victory Resources acquired Stingray II properties in Quebec composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares

