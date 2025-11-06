Vicarious Surgical to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious Surgical" or the "Company") (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve lives by transforming robotic surgery, today announced it will now report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1 833-470-1428 for domestic callers or +1 404-975-4839 for international callers, using access code: 623856. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com .

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang's E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com .

Investor Contact
ir@vicarioussurgical.com

Media Inquiries
media@vicarioussurgical.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Vicarious SurgicalRBOTNYSE:RBOTMedical Device Investing
RBOT
The Conversation (0)
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

Base Metals Investing

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Gold Investing

Adrian Day: Gold Far from Top, Two Triggers for Next Price Move

Gold Investing

Rick Rule: Gold Strategy, Oil Stocks I Own, "Sure Money" in Uranium

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

Base Metals Investing

Noble Extends Warrants