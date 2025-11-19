Vicarious Surgical to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious Surgical" or the "Company") (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve lives by transforming robotic surgery, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference.
Vicarious Surgical's management is scheduled to participate in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's website at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com/ .
About Vicarious Surgical
Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and has receiving backing from technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang's E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com . Visit us on LinkedIn here .
In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding use by a company of its websites and social media channels as a means to disclose material information to investors and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, the Company hereby notifies investors, the media and other interested parties that it intends to continue to use its investor relations website ( https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com/ ), its LinkedIn page ( https://linkedin.com/company/vicarious-surgical/ ) and its X feed (@VicariousSurg) to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. The list of social media channels that the Company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time. The Company encourages investors, the media, and other interested parties to review the information the Company posts on its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to information announced by the Company through its SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls and webcasts.
