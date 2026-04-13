Viatris to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

Viatris.com%2Fen&a=Viatris+Inc." target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Viatris.com%2Fen&a=Viatris+Inc." target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced it will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Company executives will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same date to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 844.308.3344 or 412.317.1896 for international callers. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Viatris 
Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We meet the needs of patients around the world by acting decisively with ingenuity and resolve. Whether we're developing new medicines, working to maintain a resilient supply of needed therapies, or pursuing bold innovation, we deliver solutions that are effective at scale and built to endure. We're purpose-built to make an impact with a dynamic portfolio that spans generics, established brands and innovative medicines that address areas of significant unmet need. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai, China, and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

Viatris OUS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)

 

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SOURCE Viatris Inc.

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