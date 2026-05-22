Vertical Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT,OTC:CVVRF) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces it has granted a total of up to 3,850,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

ABOUT Vertical Exploration

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.



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