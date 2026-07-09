Verizon named U.S. connectivity provider for newly manufactured BMW Group vehicles through KDDI partnership

At a glance:

  • Verizon will provide 5G Standalone and LTE connectivity directly to BMW Group vehicles in the U.S., delivering exclusive telematics support for the BMW Connected Drive system in newly manufactured vehicles
  • The deal stems from Verizon's long-term partnership with KDDI, which supplies its proprietary Global Communications Platform to BMW Group and global connected services to OEMs in various other industries

Verizon Business and KDDI today announced a collaboration with BMW Group uniting Verizon's world-class 5G and LTE networks, KDDI's expansive Global Communications Platform, and BMW Group's superior automotive engineering for a second-to-none connected-vehicle experience.

Verizon now provides telematics connectivity for new BMW, MINI, and other BMW Group vehicles manufactured for the U.S. market. This collaboration delivers cellular connectivity directly to BMW Group vehicles, enabling BMW Connected Drive and other digital infotainment, remote, app and telematics services.

"Verizon is committed to delivering seamless connectivity for customers. Our collaboration with BMW Group and KDDI prioritizes innovation and capability to advance the connected experience for drivers across the U.S.," said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business.

This major launch stems from Verizon's long-standing relationship with KDDI, who provides IoT services through its Global Communications Platform to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in demanding industries. KDDI's platform enables a programmable connected experience for BMW Group, giving the automaker complete control of the connectivity and data packets flowing reliably and securely through Verizon's state-of-the-art 5G network. The service is available for all newly manufactured BMW Group vehicles in the United States.

"At KDDI, we are honored to support BMW Group's next generation connected vehicle services with our Global Communications Platform," said Satoshi Oishi, President & CEO, KDDI America Inc. "With over two decades of experience in connected car telecommunications, we understand the critical importance of performance and reliability. Together with BMW Group and Verizon, we are committed to delivering an exceptional connected driving experience to customers across North America."

These vehicles are the first to be connected to Verizon's nationwide 5G Standalone for Connected Vehicles offering using its 5G core and 3GPP Release 16 industry standards for 5G standalone.

Visit LinkedIn for more information about KDDI and its connected-vehicle subsidiary KDDI Spherience.

Visit Verizon's connected-vehicle website to learn more about our services and capabilities or to reach out to a Verizon Business sales representative.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Media contact:
Matt Conte
matthew.conte@Verizon.com
(917) 848-3040

Brian Vaughn
b.vaughn@kddia.com
(469) 855-8984


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VerizonVZnyse:vz
VZ
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
international-lithium-tsxv-ilc

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will be... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, following the restart of prospecting across its portfolio in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, it has uncovered a new, undocumented spodumene-bearing pegmatite at the Elrond... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

Excalibur Provides Exploration Update on Rangefront Target

Related News

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

precious metals investing

Excalibur Provides Exploration Update on Rangefront Target

precious metals investing

Graycliff Exploration Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

base metals investing

Questcorp and Riverside Resources Complete Complementary Geophysics Programs as Drilling Continues at La Union Project

base metals investing

Riverside Resources and Questcorp Complete Geophysics Programs and Continue Drilling at La Union Project