Verizon declares quarterly dividend on December 4

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 69 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the prior quarter's dividend rate. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 2, 2026 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2026.

"Verizon is transforming to be a leaner, faster and bolder team focused on delighting customers to regain market leadership," said Dan Schulman, CEO of Verizon. "We are committed to delivering increasing value for our shareholders and the dividend is an iron clad reflection of that commitment. Our 19 consecutive years of dividend growth reflect Verizon's strong and reliable cash flow generation."

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $11.2 billion in cash dividend payments in 2024.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.

