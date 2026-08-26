Verizon Business Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by JD Power for Large Enterprise & Medium Business Internet Service

Evolving artificial intelligence initiatives and real-time data tools are placing unprecedented strain on customer networks, challenging industry-wide satisfaction metrics for large enterprises. Amidst this growing complexity, Verizon Business has answered the call, unseating a multi-year incumbent to claim the #1 ranking in customer satisfaction for both Large Enterprises and Medium Business segments in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study℠.1

According to the study, heightened customer sensitivity to downtime contributed to a 12-point cross-industry drop in large-enterprise performance and reliability metrics. In the face of these challenges, Verizon Business bucked the trend, ascending to the top spot through its customer-centric focus on meeting enterprises' most demanding data needs. The #1 rankings are based on responses from 4,091 business internet customers surveyed from March through May 2026, including top marks for Verizon in the Performance and Reliability category for both the Large Enterprise and Medium Business segments.

"In an era where AI and high-stakes data demands require heightened resilience, this recognition shows that our network performance sets the industry benchmark," said Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business. "As the industry continues to transform, Verizon Business is delivering the reliability that allows the world's largest and fastest growing organizations to embrace innovation and technological evolution."

Verizon Business' internet products and services include 5G Business Internet (wireless internet connectivity), Fios Business Internet (fiber-based connectivity solutions), Verizon AI Connect (AI network infrastructure and connectivity), Managed Network Services (diverse global IT services), and more.

The study evaluates customer experiences across seven key factors: performance and reliability; cost of service; communications; sales representatives; billing; digital account management; and customer support.

Verizon Business outperformed providers in the large enterprise and medium business segments, earning the top ranking across key categories:

  • Large Enterprise (500+ employees): Ranked #1 in Performance and Reliability, Billing, Communications, Sales Representatives, and Customer Support.
  • Medium Business (20–499 employees): Ranked #1 across all seven measured factors, including Cost of Service and Digital Account Management.

To learn more about Verizon's award-winning business internet and connectivity solutions, visit Verizon.com/business/products/internet.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

1Verizon received the highest score among both large enterprises and medium businesses in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study of business customers' satisfaction with their internet services. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Media contact:
Matthew Conte
Phone Number
(917) 848-3040
Email
matthew.conte@Verizon.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Verizon VZ nyse:vz
VZ
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
international-lithium-tsxv-ilc

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will be... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, following the restart of prospecting across its portfolio in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, it has uncovered a new, undocumented spodumene-bearing pegmatite at the Elrond... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

Cygnus Metals Limited: CAML H1 Filings

First Three Holes of a 20,000-Meter Program Just Pushed a U.S. Antimony-Gold Resource Beyond Its Own Boundaries

Related News

nickel investing

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

gold investing

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: CAML H1 Filings

precious metals investing

First Three Holes of a 20,000-Meter Program Just Pushed a U.S. Antimony-Gold Resource Beyond Its Own Boundaries

base metals investing

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

energy investing

Purecore Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Execution Across Uranium, Copper and Capital Markets

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia