Verizon Business Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by JD Power for Large Enterprise & Medium Business Internet Service

Evolving artificial intelligence initiatives and real-time data tools are placing unprecedented strain on customer networks, challenging industry-wide satisfaction metrics for large enterprises. Amidst this growing complexity, Verizon Business has answered the call, unseating a multi-year incumbent to claim the #1 ranking in customer satisfaction for both Large Enterprises and Medium Business segments in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study℠.1
According to the study, heightened customer sensitivity to downtime contributed to a 12-point cross-industry drop in large-enterprise performance and reliability metrics. In the face of these challenges, Verizon Business bucked the trend, ascending to the top spot through its customer-centric focus on meeting enterprises' most demanding data needs. The #1 rankings are based on responses from 4,091 business internet customers surveyed from March through May 2026, including top marks for Verizon in the Performance and Reliability category for both the Large Enterprise and Medium Business segments.
"In an era where AI and high-stakes data demands require heightened resilience, this recognition shows that our network performance sets the industry benchmark," said Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business. "As the industry continues to transform, Verizon Business is delivering the reliability that allows the world's largest and fastest growing organizations to embrace innovation and technological evolution."
Verizon Business' internet products and services include 5G Business Internet (wireless internet connectivity), Fios Business Internet (fiber-based connectivity solutions), Verizon AI Connect (AI network infrastructure and connectivity), Managed Network Services (diverse global IT services), and more.
The study evaluates customer experiences across seven key factors: performance and reliability; cost of service; communications; sales representatives; billing; digital account management; and customer support.
Verizon Business outperformed providers in the large enterprise and medium business segments, earning the top ranking across key categories:
- Large Enterprise (500+ employees): Ranked #1 in Performance and Reliability, Billing, Communications, Sales Representatives, and Customer Support.
- Medium Business (20–499 employees): Ranked #1 across all seven measured factors, including Cost of Service and Digital Account Management.
To learn more about Verizon's award-winning business internet and connectivity solutions, visit Verizon.com/business/products/internet.
This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.
1Verizon received the highest score among both large enterprises and medium businesses in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study of business customers' satisfaction with their internet services. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
Media contact:
Matthew Conte
Phone Number
(917) 848-3040
Email
matthew.conte@Verizon.com