Verizon Announces Preliminary Shareholder Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the preliminary voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders. The meeting was conducted today in a virtual-only format. 

Verizon's shareholders elected each of Verizon's nine director nominees to a one-year term. Shareholders also voted in favor of three additional management proposals:

  • Approved the compensation of the company's named executive officers as described in the 2026 proxy statement;
  • Approved the company's 2026 long-term incentive plan; and
  • Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Shareholders voted on two shareholder proposals and both were defeated:

  • Issue report on Board oversight of material issues related to climate change; and
  • Adopt mandatory Independent Board Chair policy.

The shareholder proposal regarding risks of non-fiduciary executive compensation metrics was withdrawn by the proponent and not presented at the annual meeting.

Vote tallies are considered preliminary until the final results are tabulated and certified by independent inspectors of election. The final results will be posted on Verizon's website at www.Verizon.com/about/investors.

This announcement was originally published by VerizonRead the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.

Verizon'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at Verizon.com/about/news. For images and logos, visit Verizon.com/about/news/media-resources. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.Verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Jamie Serino
jamie.serino@Verizon.com


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