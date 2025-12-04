Veritone and Armada Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Mission-Critical Edge Intelligence for Public Safety, National Security, and Live Events

Veritone and Armada Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Mission-Critical Edge Intelligence for Public Safety, National Security, and Live Events

Veritone, Inc. , a global leader in enterprise AI and intelligent data workflows, and Armada, the hyperscaler for the edge, today announced a strategic partnership that unites the power of edge-based compute and sensing with enterprise-grade artificial intelligence to transform how public-sector agencies and commercial content owners capture, analyze, and monetize their data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204221274/en/

Veritone and Armada announce partnership

Veritone and Armada announce partnership

Together, Veritone and Armada will deliver the industry's first fully integrated Edge-to-Enterprise Data Fabric , capable of ingesting high-volume audio, video, drone, and sensor streams in the field—even in disconnected environments—and transforming them into actionable intelligence, operational workflows, and monetizable digital assets in real time.

A Partnership Built for the Next Era of Intelligence

The collaboration pairs Armada Edge Platform (AEP)—including Galleon modular data centers—with Veritone's aiWARE™ AI operating system, trusted across federal agencies, state and local law enforcement, major media companies, and global live-event producers.

The result: a unified offering that spans the full lifecycle of mission-critical data—from sensor capture, to AI-powered analytics, to secure dissemination, to long-term discovery and value realization.

"Armada extends the edge. Veritone turns that edge data into intelligence," said Ryan Steelberg, President & CEO of Veritone. "Together, we are delivering a seamless pipeline from remote sensor capture to actionable insight and operational impact—whether for national security, public safety, or global live-event ecosystems."

"At Armada, we bring compute and connectivity to the front lines," said Dan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Armada. "Veritone enhances our offering by transforming raw edge data into immediate intelligence and enduring value. This partnership raises the bar for what agencies and enterprises can do with their data, especially in austere, contested, or high-velocity environments."

Transforming Public Safety, National Security, and Intelligence Operations

For Federal and State & Local agencies, the joint offering creates a next-generation operational stack capable of:

  • Real-time situational awareness using drones, mobile sensors, body-worn cameras, and fixed infrastructure

  • Rapid intelligence generation via Veritone's cognitive engines, object recognition, speech analysis, translation, and anomaly detection

  • CJIS-aligned digital evidence workflows , including automated redaction, discovery, and case management

  • Resilient field operations powered by AEP and Galleon modular data centers in disconnected or low-bandwidth environments

  • Secure data governance spanning field, edge, cloud, and command-center environments

This combined capability helps shorten the path from incident to insight—from hours or days to minutes—and enhances officer safety, mission planning, and investigative throughput.

Revolutionizing Media, Entertainment, and Live Event Production

In commercial markets, the partnership enables broadcasters, content creators, sports leagues, live-event operators, and rights-holders to:

  • Capture drone, multi-camera, and sensor-rich content from any venue or outdoor location

  • Process and analyze high-bandwidth streams at the edge with ultra-low latency

  • Generate real-time highlights, metadata, translations, scene detection, and fan engagement insights

  • Automate asset management and distribution via Veritone's Digital Media Hub

  • Unlock new monetization pathways—including micro-content licensing, data-driven fan activations, and tokenized media assets

Together, the companies bring a modern, end-to-end AI production pipeline that elevates creative workflows while opening new revenue channels for rights-holders.

Fueling the Emerging Data-Token Economy

Veritone and Armada will also explore edge-based data ingest and processing for cost effective data tokenization of real-world assets, allowing organizations to convert high-value audio, video, and sensor inputs into AI-ready digital tokens for long-term discovery, training-data licensing, and operational reuse.

This aligns with Veritone's expanding VDR (Veritone Data Refinery) strategy and opens new pathways for commercial and federal agencies and enterprises to treat data as a renewable, monetizable digital asset class.

For more information, visit www.Veritone.com and www.armada.ai .

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise AI software and solutions. Powered by its aiWARE™ AI operating system, Veritone helps global brands, media companies, and public-sector agencies ingest, analyze, manage, and monetize their data. Veritone's solutions power next-gen workflows in public safety, content intelligence, digital media, generative AI, and the emerging data-token economy. For more information, visit www.veritone.com .

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated trends in artificial intelligence and training data markets; expectations regarding existing and future commercial arrangements between Veritone and Armada; the capabilities and performance of Veritone's aiWARE platform and other offerings; expected market demand; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contacts:
Veritone: press@veritone.com
Armada: press@armada.ai

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VeritoneVERINASDAQ:VERITech Investing
VERI
The Conversation (0)
Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") reports additional assay results from diamond drilling at the Randy's Pit target on its Tapanahony Project, Suriname. Highlights include 22.4m at 2.44 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-006 and 19m at 1.68 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-009.... Keep Reading...
Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA,OTC:LSANF) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's successful community engagement and social development programs carried out during 2025.HighlightsSuccessful launch of third Female Entrepreneurs program,... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS PATRICK MCGRATH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS PATRICK MCGRATH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick McGrath as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. McGrath succeeds Sarah Oliver, who will be stepping aside after serving as CFO since 2016. Ms.... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02 and Continues to Confirm (2) Zones of Copper Rich VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project Drill Program

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02 and Continues to Confirm (2) Zones of Copper Rich VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project Drill Program

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 2nd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02) has been completed and is in progress on its 3RD hole (DDH-WD-25-02B).DDH WD-25-02... Keep Reading...
Cassiar Gold Drills 13.53 g/t Gold over 13.4 Meters from 28.2 Meters Downhole, Including 210.71 g/t Gold over 0.8 m with 369.00 g/t Gold over 0.4 Meters from 39.8 m Downhole, Extends Higher-Grade Domains at the Taurus Deposit

Cassiar Gold Drills 13.53 g/t Gold over 13.4 Meters from 28.2 Meters Downhole, Including 210.71 g/t Gold over 0.8 m with 369.00 g/t Gold over 0.4 Meters from 39.8 m Downhole, Extends Higher-Grade Domains at the Taurus Deposit

Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC,OTC:CGLCF) (OTCQX: CGLCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from nine initial diamond drill holes of the 2025 exploration program at the Taurus Deposit, which is located within the Cassiar Gold Project, in northern British Columbia. Results from these... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Energy USA, Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") a newly formed 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources, Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the strategic development and commercialization of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

KEY POINTSHomerun Energy USA, Inc. has executed a global Intellectual Property Agreement, or option agreement, with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC., the manager and operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) covering the intellectual property... Keep Reading...
Canadian flag graph with fluctuating stock market chart.

Will Canada’s 2025 Budget Boost Productivity? Experts Weigh In

Canada’s 2025 federal budget arrives at a pivotal moment for the country’s economic trajectory. Facing a decades-long productivity challenge, the government aims to reinvigorate growth through carefully targeted investment incentives and strategic reforms.Rather than broad fiscal stimulus, the... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany, one of Europe's most liquid retail-focused trading platforms, significantly expanding the Company's... Keep Reading...
2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced 2025 AGM - Chairman's AddressDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO