Veracyte to Release Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 4, 2026

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2026 after the close of market on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company's website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kgcmbvpd. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company's website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier testDecipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier testDecipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier testProsigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRD™ Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Investors
Kelly Gura
investors@veracyte.com

Media
Molly Cornbleet
media@veracyte.com
+1-650-351-8780

Source: Veracyte, Inc.


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