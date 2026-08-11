Venture Global Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Visible gold observed in multiple zones within the intercept.

Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to report on the recent assay release of high-grade gold in DQ26-20 as well as progress of its 2026 exploration campaign at its Duquesne West Project, integrating +15,000 meters of new drilling with 8,000 meters of... Keep Reading...